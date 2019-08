Dieser Fotograf macht ehrliche Hochzeitsfotos

View this post on Instagram

With I am not a Wedding Photographer in its final week at the @martinparrfdn in Bristol, I’d like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that came to see it, bought a book, partied, and listened to me talk about the work. Your support is duly noted. 👊🏻⁣ ⁣If you didn’t get a chance to see the exhibition it will open again at, The Photo Space gallery in Ludlow on 24th August. More information coming soon. ⁣ ⁣It may well be heading to Sao Paulo, Brazil, later in the year, too :) This week I’ll be sharing my favourites from the exhibition and book.⁣ ⁣⁣ ⁣#ianweldon #iamnotaweddingphotographer #documentaryphotography #martinparr #martinparrfoundation #bristol #photographyexhibition #wedding #brideandgroom #groom #weddingphotography