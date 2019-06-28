Dieser Illustrator verwandelt die Instagram-Fotos anderer in fantasievolle Cartoons

Mit seinen Illustrationen erzählt Lucas Levitan lustige und absurde Geschichten. Als Leinwand dienen ihm Fotos fremder Menschen, die er auf Instagram findet.

View this post on Instagram

🍌Banana Invasion

A post shared by Lucas Levitan (@lucaslevitan) on

Lucas Levitan liebt Photobombing. Doch anstatt selbst grinsend auf den Fotos anderer Menschen aufzutauchen, hatte der brasilianische Künstler eine andere Idee. Auf seinem Instagram-Account teilt er Instagram-Bilder von ihm unbekannten Menschen und verziert diese mit lustigen Illustrationen. So werden aus Schnappschüssen und Urlaubsbildern fantasievolle Cartoons.

Über sich selbst sagt Levitan, er sehe die Realität ein wenig verdreht. Er liebe es, Alltagssituationen aus ihrem Kontext zu lösen, lustig umzudeuten oder weiterzuspinnen: „Ich versuche grundsätzlich, Spaß zu haben.“

Ich versuche grundsätzlich, Spaß zu haben.

Lucas Levitan

Seine Symbiose aus Fotografie und Illustration nennt Levitan Photo Invasion. Dabei ist es Levitan besonders wichtig, die ursprünglichen Urheber*innen der Fotos, die er bearbeitet, zu nennen und keine Bilder ohne die Genehmigung der Fotograf*innen zu verwenden. Nutzer*innen, die Lust darauf haben, dass der Künstler ihre Bilder bearbeitet, können ihn mit dem Hashtag #Iwanttobeinvaded auf ihre Instagram-Posts aufmerksam machen.

Schick diesen Artikel deinen Freund*innen!
Whatsapp, Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard, Pocket icon Pocket oder per E-Mail.