Mit seinen Illustrationen erzählt Lucas Levitan lustige und absurde Geschichten. Als Leinwand dienen ihm Fotos fremder Menschen, die er auf Instagram findet.
Dieser Illustrator verwandelt die Instagram-Fotos anderer in fantasievolle Cartoons
Chapter 1: Hugo met Ingrid in a Bean vs Corn tournament in 2003. Ingrid won after eating Hugo's pieces. Chapter 2: Hugo invited Ingrid to his apartment. They watched 'In The Realm of The Senses'. They got engaged. Chapter 3: "Ingrid, don't feel upset, you're young. There's still plenty to come. Now set the table and let's have dinner." The victim is @uptopforthebarnacle 's great gallery. To be invaded 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
"Shopping Centers is the new temple Buying is the new praying Brands are the new gods We believe that only money can save us all" This Xmas we could give a kiss instead of useless stuff. Illustration by @lucaslevitan on original photo by @yogurt_in Photo Invasion is my Instagram project. I add my drawing and unveil hidden stories. To be invaded use 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
Today's victim is my great-grandmother, Dona Andradina. This painting was on my granny's wall my entire life. She just told me who painted it. It's incredible how futuristic this 19th century artwork is. To be invaded use 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
Photo Invasion is my Instagram project. I add my drawing and unveil hidden stories. The victim is @fernandogguerra . I really like his work. I invaded his Photo last year while in Taipei at @xuexue.tw where I saw some of his photos. To be invaded use 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
8:11am Before going to work, Alencar takes Antonio for a walk. You are watching The Average Life of Alencar - a Soap Opera brought to you by Photo Invasion Corporation Ink. Photo Invasion is my Instagram project. I steal photos and add an illustrative touch. Original photo by the great @mmariomm To be invaded use 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
This is about Brazilian football Photo Invasion é meu projeto no Instagram. Roubo fotos e acrescento meu toque de ilustração. A vítima hoje será o galo que joga contra o @scinternacionaloficial, meu time. Dá-lhe colorado! Foto original do grande Denis Dias @denispd16 e a outra vítima é @fredguedes9 To be invaded use 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
7:36am Alencar charges his batteries. You are watching The Average Life of Alencar - a Soap Opera brought to you by Photo Invasion Corporation Ink. Photo Invasion is my Instagram project. I steal photos and add an illustrative touch. Original photo by @egonprczybylsky To be invaded use 👉 #iwanttobeinvaded
Lucas Levitan liebt Photobombing. Doch anstatt selbst grinsend auf den Fotos anderer Menschen aufzutauchen, hatte der brasilianische Künstler eine andere Idee. Auf seinem Instagram-Account teilt er Instagram-Bilder von ihm unbekannten Menschen und verziert diese mit lustigen Illustrationen. So werden aus Schnappschüssen und Urlaubsbildern fantasievolle Cartoons.
Über sich selbst sagt Levitan, er sehe die Realität ein wenig verdreht. Er liebe es, Alltagssituationen aus ihrem Kontext zu lösen, lustig umzudeuten oder weiterzuspinnen: „Ich versuche grundsätzlich, Spaß zu haben.“
Seine Symbiose aus Fotografie und Illustration nennt Levitan Photo Invasion. Dabei ist es Levitan besonders wichtig, die ursprünglichen Urheber*innen der Fotos, die er bearbeitet, zu nennen und keine Bilder ohne die Genehmigung der Fotograf*innen zu verwenden. Nutzer*innen, die Lust darauf haben, dass der Künstler ihre Bilder bearbeitet, können ihn mit dem Hashtag #Iwanttobeinvaded auf ihre Instagram-Posts aufmerksam machen.