Dieser Instagram-Account zeigt die kleinen, aber nervigen Mühen des Alltags

View this post on Instagram

I have the opposite problem & started reading too many books at the same time this month 😳 I’m reading Toni Morrison’s new book The Source of Self-Regard, The Incendiaries, Emergent Strategy, Brave Not Perfect, The Proposal, and A History of the World in 21 Women. I just finished Gucci Mane’s autobiography and they’re all good if you need something new to read!! - Feel free to leave book suggestions! I love nonfiction, memoirs, and biographies but am trying to read more fiction ✨ - This is one of the comics I made for @reesesbookclubxhellosunshine 🥰