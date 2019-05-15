Warme Speisen im Flugzeug gelten nicht gerade als kulinarische Köstlichkeiten. Zu Unrecht? Ein Instagram-Account sammelt Fotos der Speisen, die in mehreren Kilometern Höhe serviert werden.
Dieser Instagram-Account zeigt, was uns Airlines in der Economy Class als Essen vorsetzen
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/21/2018 TAP Portugal TP36 FOR->LIS business alass —————— Special thanks to @emillioenrique999 for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #tapportugal #320 #a320 #airbus320 #businessclass #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #luxurytraveler #luxuryworldtraveler #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #flywithme #comeflywithme #Jetsetter #luxurytravel #airplanefood #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers #luxurytraveling #luxurytraveller #StarAlliance #instaplanelovers #lovetofly #inflightcatering #airplanefood #airlinefood
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 2/13/2018 Swiss Air LX177 SIN->ZRH economy class —————— Special thanks to @groomyjl for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #swissair #ZRH #777 #b777 #boeing777 #avgeeks #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #luxurytraveler #luxuryworldtraveler #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #staralliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #avgeeks #foodtravel #instaplanelovers #foodtime #Jetsetter #luxurytravel #avporn ##frequentflyers
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 1/9/2019 Singapore Airlines SQ851 CAN->SIN economy class —————— chickengoulash pasta with tuna salad —————— Special thanks to ivannggggggg for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #singaporeair #singaporeairlines #flysq #a330 #airbus330 #avgeeks #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #staralliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #instaplanelovers #planefood #airpolanefood #airplanemeal #inflightmeals #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #chickengoulash #tunasalad #pasta
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/7/2018 Air India AI612 JAI->BOM economy class —————— Special thanks to @bernardoliontravel for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #airindia #JAI #BOM #320 #airbus320 #a320 #airplanefoodporn #airplanemeal #infightservice #airlinecatering #flightfood #inflight #inflightcatering #inflightfeed #inflightmeals #airlinefood #airplanefood #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers #jetsetgo #jetsetterlife #jetsettinglifestyle #indianfood #ontheplane #planefood #foodporn #inflight
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 11/24/2018 Egypt Air ATH->CAI economy class —————— Vegan meal —————— Special thanks to @emantis77 for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #economyclass #vegan #veganmeal #veganfood #veganfoodshare #egyptair #ATH #CAI #airplanemeal #airtraveling #airtraveller #flightaddicts #flightfood #inflight #inflightcatering #inflightfeed #inflightmeals #ontheplaneagain #planefoodies #pleanefoodblog #jetsetterslife #jetsettertravel #infightservice #planefood #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers #airlinecatering #flightfood
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 3/11/2018 Ethiopian Air ET684 ADD->PVG economy class —————— Vegan/vegatarian meal —————— Special thanks to @punksavetheworld for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #ethiopianair #vegetarian #vegetarianfood #vegetarianfoodshare #vegetarianmeal #vegetarianlunch #PVG #economyclass #A350 #airbus350 #airplanemeal #airtraveling #airtraveller #flightaddicts #flightfood #inflight #inflightcatering #inflightfeed #inflightmeals #jetsetter #airplanefood #ontheplaneagain #planefoodies #pleanefoodblog #jetsetterslife #inflightmeal #infightservice #planefood #frequentflyers
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/30/2018 JetBlue B6518 JFK->BOS economy class ——————⠀ Special thanks to @kenton8o8 for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #jetblue #JFK #BOS #e90 #ERJ190 #frequentflyer #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #oneworldalliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #instaplanelovers #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #flightfood #infightservice #inflightmeals #airplanefood #inflightmeal #economyclassl #frequentflyers #partyup #snackbox
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 10/28/2018 Emirates EK345 KUL->DXB economy class⠀ ——————⠀⠀ Special thanks to @1400_kualalumpur for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #Emirates #flyEmirates #KUL #DXB #777 #boeing777 #cheesecake #frequentflyer #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #instaplanelovers #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #flightfood #infightservice #inflightmeals #airplanefood #inflightmeal #economyclass #frequentflyers #inflightcatering #inflight
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/26/2018 Delta Airlines DL278 KIX->HNL economy class —————— Special thanks to @benj0k for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #deltaairlines #flydelta #KIX #HNL #767 #boeing767 #airplanefoodporn #airplanemeal #infightservice #airlinecatering #flightfood #inflight #inflightcatering #inflightfeed #inflightmeals #airlinefood #airplanefood #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers #jetsetgo #jetsetterlife #jetsettinglifestyle #luxurytraveling #luxurytraveller #ontheplane #planefood #fromtheair
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 6/24/2018 Air New Zealand NZ87 AKL->HKG economy class⠀ ——————⠀ Special thanks to @dharun_arasu for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #airnewzealand #economyclass #airplanefood #airplanefoodporn #inflightmeal #AKL #HKG #b777 #boeing777 #777 #airplanemeal #inflightcatering #planefood #inflightmeals #airtraveller #airtraveling #inflightfeed #airtraveling #ontheplane #airtravel #foodgraphy #inflightcatering #instaplanelovers #staralliance @inflightfeed #jetsettersup #jetsetterslife #jetsettertravel #infightservice
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/17/2018 United Airlines UA935 LHR->LAX economy class —————— Special thanks to @alwayzflying for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #unitedairlines #LHR #LAX #boeing78 #787 #dreamliner #economyclass #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #airtravel #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #airplanefood #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers #jetsetgo #jetsetterlife #jetsettinglifestyle #ontheplane #planefood #fromtheair #lovetofly #loveflying #inflightmeals #avgeeks
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/15/2018 British Airways BA103 LHR->YYC economy class ——————⠀ Special thanks to @luke_plevin for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #britishairways #LHR #YYC #787 #boeing787 #dreamliner #frequentflyer #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #oneworldalliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #instaplanelovers #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #flightfood #infightservice #inflightmeals #airplanefood #inflightmeal #economyclassl #frequentflyers #redhotchillipeppers
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/10/2018 Turkish Airlines TK654 ALG->IST economy class ——————⠀ Special thanks to @fenkysamir for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #turkishairline #turkishairlines #ALG #IST #737 #boeing737 #frequentflyer #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #staralliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #instaplanelovers #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #flightfood #infightservice #inflightmeals #airplanefood #inflightmeal #economyclass #frequentflyers #inflightcatering
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 9/21/2018 Singapore Airlines SQ232 SYD->SIN economy class⠀ .⠀ fried rice with shrimp, beef stew in red wine with seasonal vegetable and mashed pototoes⠀ ——————⠀ Special thanks to @emxeats for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #singaporeairlines #singaporeair #SYD #economyclass #a380 #airbus380 #airbusa380 #airlinefood #airplanefood #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers #jetsetgo #jetsetterlife #jetsettinglifestyle #ontheplane #planefood #avgeeks #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #airlinecatering⠀ #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #flightfood #infightservice #inflightmeals #inflightfeed
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 9/13/2018 KLM KL642 JFK to AMS economy ——————⠀ Coleslaw, chicken kale purée and vegetables, warm roll with butter, crackers and cheese, carrot cake, bottle of water, white wine (free on international flights) ——————⠀ Special thanks to @vbkarlson for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #KLM #flyKLM #JFK #787 #dreamliner #boeing787 #ams #wine #frequentflyer #economyclass #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #skyteamalliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #instaplanelovers #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #flightfood #infightservice #inflightmeals #airplanefood #inflightmeal
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 7/1/2018 Turkish Airlines TK1756 LIS->IST economy class —————— Special thanks to @danabuitrago for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #turkishairlines #airplanefoodporn #airplanemeal #airtraveling #airtraveller #flightaddicts #flightfood #inflight #inflightcatering #inflightfeed #inflightmeals #jetsetters4life #jetsettersup #jetsettertravel #ontheplaneagain #planefoodies #pleanefoodblog #jetsetterslife #jetsettertravel #infightservice #airlinecatering #economyclass #IST #LIS #airlinefood #airplanefood #inflightmeal #instaplanelovers
In Flugzeugen gibt es bekanntlich nur begrenzte Möglichkeiten – für so ziemlich alles. Wenn du Bewegung brauchst, bleibt dir nur, den Gang auf- und abzulaufen. Wenn du Entertainment möchtest, bleibt dir nur, deine Sitznachbar*innen zu belästigen oder im Falle eines Langstreckenflugs das Bord-Programm durchzuschauen. Privatsphäre? Geht gegen Null. Internet? Selten und teuer. Frische Luft? Hoffentlich nicht.
Begrenzte Möglichkeiten hat die Crew im Flugzeug auch, wenn es darum geht, Essen zuzubereiten. Meist kocht ein Caterer die warmen Speisen vor, damit sie während des Flugs nur noch in einem Ofen aufgewärmt werden müssen. Wie gut die Küche an Bord, die sogannte Galley, ausgestattet ist, hängt aber von der Fluggesellschaft und vom Flugzeugtyp ab. Manche haben simples Equipment, um zum Beispiel ein Spiegelei zu braten, wieder andere stellen Köch*innen an, die das Essen in einer richtigen Küche an Ort und Stelle zubereiten – zumindest für die Passagiere der Business Class. Offenes Feuer ist zum Glück aber überall verboten.
Grottig bis halbwegs in Ordnung: Essen in der Economy Class
Aber bleiben wir vorerst bei der Economy Class. Wer bereits viel geflogen ist, weiß über die Qualitätsunterschiede des Passagier*innenfutters Bescheid. Verschiedene Fluggesellschaften bereiten unterschiedlich gute Speisen zu. Zumindest unterschiedlich gut aussehende Speisen, wie der Instagram-Account airplanefoodselfie beweist. Henry Wu sammelt seit Juni 2018 Fotos der Flugzeugnahrung. Seither bittet er Fans und Follower*innen, Essensfotos ihrer Flugreisen einzuschicken und von 1 bis 10 zu bewerten.
Fans sollen aber nicht nur das Essen in der Economy Class, sondern auch der Klassen darüber posten. Denn auch wenn er es sich selbst nicht leisten könne, wollte er wissen, wie das Essen in der First Class oder Business Class aussehe, sagte er zu DailyMail. „Üblicherweise soll die Speise da sehr gut sein, wahrscheinlich besser als unsere durchschnittlichen Speisen am Boden. Hat man mir zumindest erzählt“, sagt er weiter. Weil das Auge ja bekanntlich mitisst, wird das Essen dort nicht selten auf Porzellantellern serviert, mit richtigen Salz- und Pfefferstreuern und silbernen Metallbesteck und erinnert an so manche Speisen in einem Fünf-Sterne-Restaurant.
Zum Beispiele diese:
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 11/26/2018 China Airlines CI52 SYD->TPE business class —————— Special thanks to @jordanzac for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #CISYDTPE #chinaairlines #chinaair #a359 #airbus359 #avgeeks #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #skyteam #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #skyteamalliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #foodtravel #instaplanelovers #planefood #airpolanefood #frequentflyers #inflightmeal #duck #中華航空 #華航
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 12/21/2018 Air Canada AC2 HND->YYZ business class⠀ ——————⠀ Special thanks to @_kellyxie for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #ACHNDYYZ #aircanada #aircanadabusinessclass #luxurytravel #airplanefood #foodporn #avgeeks #b777 #boeing777 #777 #airplanemeal #inflightcatering #planefood #inflightmeals #airtraveller #airtraveling #inflightfeed #Jetsetter #inflight #airtravel #breakfast #inflightcatering #instaplanelovers #luxurytraveler #luxuryworldtraveler #airplane #airplanes #shrimp
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 1/31/2019 Emirates Airlines EK128 VIE->DXB business class⠀ ——————⠀ -smoked salmon with guacamole, quail egg, horseraddish⠀ -prawns with tomato and parmesan sauce, barley risotto with green peas⠀ -cheese plate⠀ ——————⠀ Special thanks to @latecka for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #EKVIEDXB #emirates #emiratesairlines #flyemirates #emiratesbusinessclass #a380 #airbus380 #luxuryworldtraveler #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #avgeeks #foodtravel #instaplanelovers #cheeseplate #wineandcheese #airplanelover #planefood #finedining #inflightcatering #airplanefood #機内食 #premiumtravel #wine
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— Oct 2015 Japan Airlines NYC->NRT business class —————— Special thanks to @lisaslittlesecret for sharing her @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #japanair #japanairlines #JAL #flyjal #businessclass #businesstravel #inflightmeals #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #oneworldalliance #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #avgeeks #instaplanelovers #airplanelovers #airplanelover #planefood #inflightmeal #inflightcatering #japanesefood #japanesecuisine #upintheairagain #delicious #oneworld #frequentflyer
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀ ——————⠀ 12/22/2018 Singapore Airlines SG26 FRA->JFK business class⠀ ——————⠀ So people kept on asking me if I had pictures for XX airlines from AAA to BBB. Of course there is no way for me to remember details of everything I posted. So from now on, I'm going to start a new hashtag scheme. #XXAAABBB (this particular post, for example, would have #SGFRAJFK) so people can easily search for specific route on specific airlines. I hope that'll be helpful to people.⠀ ——————⠀ Special thanks to @the_burberry_boy for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ .⠀ #singaporeairlines #singaporeair #flyesq #FRA #JFK #frequentflyer #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #avgeeks #instaplanelovers #flightfood #avporn #inflightmeal #flightfood #airtraveling #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #lovetofly #loveflying
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀⠀ ——————⠀⠀ 1/25/2018 Etihad Airways EY451 SYD->AUH international first class⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ——————⠀⠀ Special thanks to @pilotdispatch for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ #etihad #etihadairways #SYD #AUH #380 #a380 #airbus380 #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #luxurytraveler #luxuryworldtraveler #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #avgeeks #instaplanelovers #foodtime #Jetsetter #luxurytravel #avporn #inflightmeal #inflightfood #airplanelovers #fancy
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look? —————— 10/29/2018 Turkish Airlines TK2411 AYT->IST business class —————— Special thanks to @sinflight73 for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us . . . . . #turkishairlines #turkishairline #AYT #IST #frequentflyer #airtravel #upintheair #intheair #letsfly #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #avgeeks #foodtravel #instaplanelovers #flightfood #planefood #avporn #inflightmeal #airplanefood #flightfood #businessclass #airtraveling #airlinecatering #airplanemeal #flightaddicts #lovetofly #loveflying
On a scale of 1 to 10, how does this look?⠀⠀ ——————⠀⠀ 2/8/19 Scandinavian Airlines SK997 CPH->PVG business class⠀⠀ ——————⠀⠀ Special thanks to @the_burberry_boy for sharing his @airplanefoodselfie with us⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ .⠀⠀ #SKCPHPVG #ScandinavianAirlines #ScandinavianAir #SAS #flySAS #PVG #CPH #airbus343 #frequentflyer #jetsetters #jetsetting #luxurytraveler #luxuryworldtraveler #airtravel #upintheair #letsfly #flywithme #comeflywithme #lifewelltraveled #airplanelovers #aviationporn #aeromeals #airlinemeal #travelbusiness #airlinefood #airplanefood #businessclass #inflightmeal #inflightmeals
