Dieser Kerl stiehlt Kendall Jenner auf Instagram die Show

View this post on Instagram

Kendall and I got invited to what I thought was a Mets baseball game and were told to wear our FANCIEST outfits. It ended up being a swanky museum party with tons of tiny food plates! I think I ate like 40 pigs in a blanket AND got to try fish for the very first time. Also check out my exclusive interview with Yahoo Celebrity where I showed them this pic lol (link in bio) #TryingNewThings #SecurityTookMySword #PokedJenniferLawrenceWithMySwordByAccident #SorryJen #MetGala