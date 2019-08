Dieser Künstler zeigt die skurrilsten Dinge, die bei Passfotoaufnahmen passieren können

View this post on Instagram

Happy to share my new series “Passport Photos". As the title suggests, the series looks at one of the most mundane and unexciting types of photography – passport photography. Heavily restricted and regulated, the official passport photo requirements include that the subject needs to face the camera straight on, needs a clear background without shadow, no fashion covering hair, no glare on glasses, no smile. It seems almost impossible for any kind of self-expression. The series tries to challenge these official rules by testing all the things you could be doing while you are taking your official document photo. See the full series on my website.