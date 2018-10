Dieser süße Hund lässt dein Leben langweilig aussehen

View this post on Instagram

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Wee dog, big world. On the summit of Buachaille Etive Mòr and smashing the curved ridge route again 🐾 . . #Scotland #snoop #dog #buachailleetivemor #curvedridge #GOoutpaws #dogsthatclimb #thegreatoutdogs #adventureswithdogs #dogsonadventures #campingwithdogs #hikingwithdogs #dogsofinstagram #dogsthatclimb #adventurewithdogs #thegreatoutdogs #dogsonadventures #adventuredognation #mytiso #follow @dogsonadventures @thegreatoutdogs @dogsthathike @hikingwithdogs_ @adventurewithdogs_ @ruffwear