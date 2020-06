Warum Menschen auf der ganzen Welt Glückskekse zu Haufen aufstapeln

View this post on Instagram

Protest and conceptual/participatory art (at home). Courtesy of russell.salmon, #yuvalpudik and the late #felixgonzalestorres 🙌🙌🙌 ・・・ @russell.salmon: Moved beyond words that @garysimmonsstudio @backdrops_polaroids_ chose our Silverlake driveway to manifest Felix Gonzalez-Torres (Fortune Cookie Corner), 1990. Such a brilliant work that speaks so beautifully to the time it was conceived and to our current moment of devastating loss. @felixgonzaleztorres.foundation #fgt🥠exhibition #felixgonzaleztorres #fortunecookiecorner