Stephen McMennamy vereint zwei scheinbar unkombinierbare Fotos zu einem und schafft damit neue Hybridfotos. Die Ergebnisse machen Spaß und sind manchmal auch ein bisschen eklig.
Du denkst, diese Dinge passen nicht zusammen? Doch, passen sie!
a back + apricot still on a little #combophoto hiatus/vacation, but currently hanging out off the coast of Naples (down the street from where I took this) and flashing back to the ol' "peach bum" shot from last summer. 🇮🇹⛱🍝
TBT: fries + smokes 🍟🚬 I posted this almost two years ago. it was during the very intermittent, somewhat sloppy, early days of #combophotos, but I still consider this one of my all time favorites. a lot of my older images need to be reshot for various reasons, but this one held up pretty well.
46 balloons + chairlift 🎈🚡 perhaps the most impractical/fun chairlift ever? once again, balloons proved to be the usual pain in the butt. I kept an eye on the weather for a while before getting the ideal conditions of clear skies and low wind. on meteorological paper you could say I got both, but the slightest breeze wreaks all sorts of havoc on balloons. what you see here was an early (and fortuitous) shot, by the end of this brief, early morning shoot, strings were tangled up like one big balloon dreadlock. check out the wind blown twisted mess over on @combophotofail. I started with 50 balloons and a small helium tank... only four popped during their transport from my kitchen to my favorite parking deck, hence the 46. R.I.P. 🎈🎈🎈🎈. oh and between us, I yell at balloons almost every time I shoot them. yell like a crazy person. not a fan. I fell better now. #combophoto @jasonsmithatl, I started down the helicopter path based on your suggestion, but this is where I ended up. I tried.
trash + octopus I connected with @minimal_duck recently though our shared passion for electric cars (by the way, I have no idea what a “minimal duck” is, but here’s what I do know... he takes really snazzy photos and has a really cool looking dog), so once our car geeking subsided, we got to talking about creating a #combophoto to help promote an ocean/beach cleanup he’s orchestrating in May. I told him I thought the ocean was kinda gross and then he said, “well that’s why we need to clean it up” and then I went away to do some research... that’s when I discovered a recent study done by @UniversityOfGa that found 18 billion pounds of plastic trash wind up in our oceans each year. Putting that in perspective, that’d be enough trash to cover every foot of coastline around the world with five full trash bags of plastic… compounding every year. After concluding my research I said, “yeah, let’s do it.” Anyway, allowing the ocean to get legit gross seems kinda weird to me, but trying to keep it clean seems like a pretty smart move on our part. So if you’re going to be around the west side of the United States (Northern California) in May and you’re into putting things back the way we found it, you can sign up at scentwedge.com/clean. #WHPplanetearth #earthday #earthday2019
AirPods® + fish/duck/carrots/swan As you swipe through this week’s post, you’ll see there’s been an ongoing study of AirPods. I know I’m not the first person to see all the faces hidden in those magical little headphones. Mostly I see a duck or swan head (missing its beak of course), but let’s not ignore the fact that the speaker holes makes for a pretty compelling fish mouth... if you look at it right. Anyway, this week I thought I’d share a bit of the process of how I ended up where I ended up. These first two are where I ultimately wanted to land and the last two were experiments that led me to... not exactly where I wanted to land. However, my most trusted creative advisor (@mcmennamyab) said, “you should just post all of ‘em.” And so here we are, just posting all of ‘em. #combophoto
egg + belly I think we’d all agree words aren’t really necessary on this one. Primarily because I’m in the middle of making dinner for my brood. So here’s wishing everyone a merry whatever and whatnot. Enjoy! ⚡️♥️⚡️#combophoto
dogs + people 1, 2 or 3? I’m just messing around with more genetic mutation stuff. I‘ll probably keep doing this until someone tells me to stop. By someone, I mean the authorities. Like the science community or whoever’s in charge of policing things like the melding of human genes with canine genes. #combophoto
wheat + braid keeping it simple this week. not much to say about this one other than, when I see wheat, I see a braid. thanks to @calebdewart for helping me produce the necessary materials to pull this one together. #combophoto
gas + champagne As some of you may know, I try to post something every Thursday, but I’m on vacation and though I had more to say about this one, we’re eating dinner, so I peeled off to post this and now I’m walking back to finish dinner... ⚡️♥️⚡️ #combophoto
meatball + forklift 🍝 another blast from the past... almost two years ago to be exact... the spaghetti and meatball came from a pizza place down the street (@vintagepizzaeveryday) and the forklift is from "the lot" in Hollywood California (on the other side of the country from my street). thanks to "the lot" transportation captain, Robert, for modeling and forklifting. #combophoto #tbt
hose + waterfall ventured out to Grotto Falls in the Great Smokey Mountains (Tennessee) for this #combophoto. and then ventured out to the bushes in my front yard for the hose shot. hand modeling courtesy of @lmcm2 and freezing cold water modeling courtesy of my brother in law and my youngest daughter. thanks for all the fam love and assistance... ⚡️👊🏻⚡️
wiener + dog I think by now we’ve all see those cute little dog costumes that look like a hotdog? Well this isn’t that. Nowhere close. But don’t get all weirded out. It isn’t real. It’s just a prototype. Hoping to launch these in tandem with the carrot on duck feet hybrid in 2021. DM me if you dabble in genetic mutation. #combophoto
Man nehme das Foto einer handelsüblichen Glühbirne, das Foto eines rohen, aufgesprungenen Eis, kombiniere sie und zack hat man eine Glühbirne, aus der Eigelb läuft. Und das Bild eines Elefanten an der richtigen Stelle abgeschnitten und mit dem Foto einer Palme zusammengesetzt, ergibt einen Elefantenrüssel, aus dem Blätter sprießen. Künstler Stephen McMennamy aus dem US-Bundesstaat Georgia hat die Fähigkeit, Menschen, Orte oder Lebensmittel miteinander zu verbinden, die auf den ersten Blick gar nicht zueinander passen. Dass es trotzdem funktioniert, beweist sein andauerndes Fotoprojekt Combophotos.
Seinen hunderttausend Abonnent*innen auf Instagram zeigt er, was beispielsweise eine Ente mit einem Apple Earpod oder ein stinknormaler Pinsel mit einer Portion Spaghetti Bolognese zu tun haben. Indem er die Fotos an den richtigen Stellen zuschneidet und nebeneinander legt, kreiert er seltsame, fiktive Mischwesen und -gegenstände – teils an der Grenze zwischen Witz und Ekel. Hunde mit Wurst- oder Blumenkohlköpfen sind fast schon zu umheimlich, um darüber zu lachen. Nämlich dann, wenn sich die Betrachter*innen im emotionalen Zwiespalt zwischen „Mmmh, will essen“ und „Ach, will streicheln“ winden müssen.