Du denkst, diese Dinge passen nicht zusammen? Doch, passen sie!

Stephen McMennamy vereint zwei scheinbar unkombinierbare Fotos zu einem und schafft damit neue Hybridfotos. Die Ergebnisse machen Spaß und sind manchmal auch ein bisschen eklig.

46 balloons + chairlift 🎈🚡 perhaps the most impractical/fun chairlift ever? once again, balloons proved to be the usual pain in the butt. I kept an eye on the weather for a while before getting the ideal conditions of clear skies and low wind. on meteorological paper you could say I got both, but the slightest breeze wreaks all sorts of havoc on balloons. what you see here was an early (and fortuitous) shot, by the end of this brief, early morning shoot, strings were tangled up like one big balloon dreadlock. check out the wind blown twisted mess over on @combophotofail. I started with 50 balloons and a small helium tank... only four popped during their transport from my kitchen to my favorite parking deck, hence the 46. R.I.P. 🎈🎈🎈🎈. oh and between us, I yell at balloons almost every time I shoot them. yell like a crazy person. not a fan. I fell better now. #combophoto @jasonsmithatl, I started down the helicopter path based on your suggestion, but this is where I ended up. I tried.

trash + octopus I connected with @minimal_duck recently though our shared passion for electric cars (by the way, I have no idea what a “minimal duck” is, but here’s what I do know... he takes really snazzy photos and has a really cool looking dog), so once our car geeking subsided, we got to talking about creating a #combophoto to help promote an ocean/beach cleanup he’s orchestrating in May. I told him I thought the ocean was kinda gross and then he said, “well that’s why we need to clean it up” and then I went away to do some research... that’s when I discovered a recent study done by @UniversityOfGa that found 18 billion pounds of plastic trash wind up in our oceans each year. Putting that in perspective, that’d be enough trash to cover every foot of coastline around the world with five full trash bags of plastic… compounding every year. After concluding my research I said, “yeah, let’s do it.” Anyway, allowing the ocean to get legit gross seems kinda weird to me, but trying to keep it clean seems like a pretty smart move on our part. So if you’re going to be around the west side of the United States (Northern California) in May and you’re into putting things back the way we found it, you can sign up at scentwedge.com/clean. #WHPplanetearth #earthday #earthday2019

AirPods® + fish/duck/carrots/swan As you swipe through this week’s post, you’ll see there’s been an ongoing study of AirPods. I know I’m not the first person to see all the faces hidden in those magical little headphones. Mostly I see a duck or swan head (missing its beak of course), but let’s not ignore the fact that the speaker holes makes for a pretty compelling fish mouth... if you look at it right. Anyway, this week I thought I’d share a bit of the process of how I ended up where I ended up. These first two are where I ultimately wanted to land and the last two were experiments that led me to... not exactly where I wanted to land. However, my most trusted creative advisor (@mcmennamyab) said, “you should just post all of ‘em.” And so here we are, just posting all of ‘em. #combophoto

Man nehme das Foto einer handelsüblichen Glühbirne, das Foto eines rohen, aufgesprungenen Eis, kombiniere sie und zack hat man eine Glühbirne, aus der Eigelb läuft. Und das Bild eines Elefanten an der richtigen Stelle abgeschnitten und mit dem Foto einer Palme zusammengesetzt, ergibt einen Elefantenrüssel, aus dem Blätter sprießen. Künstler Stephen McMennamy aus dem US-Bundesstaat Georgia hat die Fähigkeit, Menschen, Orte oder Lebensmittel miteinander zu verbinden, die auf den ersten Blick gar nicht zueinander passen. Dass es trotzdem funktioniert, beweist sein andauerndes Fotoprojekt Combophotos.

Seinen hunderttausend Abonnent*innen auf Instagram zeigt er, was beispielsweise eine Ente mit einem Apple Earpod oder ein stinknormaler Pinsel mit einer Portion Spaghetti Bolognese zu tun haben. Indem er die Fotos an den richtigen Stellen zuschneidet und nebeneinander legt, kreiert er seltsame, fiktive Mischwesen und -gegenstände – teils an der Grenze zwischen Witz und Ekel. Hunde mit Wurst- oder Blumenkohlköpfen sind fast schon zu umheimlich, um darüber zu lachen. Nämlich dann, wenn sich die Betrachter*innen im emotionalen Zwiespalt zwischen „Mmmh, will essen“ und „Ach, will streicheln“ winden müssen.

