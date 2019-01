Dieser Vater verwandelt die Zeichnungen seiner Kinder in echte Tiere

View this post on Instagram

#ad Look where we are - it’s Iceland of course. What shall we draw? Oh look – there’s a horse. __ Hi everyone. Becky here again, the boys’ mum. So, did you guess it? That’s right – it was Reykjavik in that last post, the capital of Iceland. You might have, by now, seen the Instagram Story we’ve posted, with loads of amazing things we’ve done. But one thing we haven’t done, is seen many animals. It turns out that over the winter it gets so cold that even the sheep and the cows are tucked up inside. But at least there are a few horses around. And this one certainly doesn’t seem at all bothered about the temperature. What a happy chap. #wewhotravel #thingsihavedrawn @hotelsdotcom