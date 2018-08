Ethan Sonneborn ist erst 14 Jahre alt – und will Gouverneur von Vermont werden

Friends, if you support our campaign and would like to see Ethan Sonneborn on the ballot for governor this August, send us a message! We are seeking County Chairs for our revolutionary campaign. We need your help to run our operations all over the state. Your roles would include circulating our petition, helping us scout event locations, and spreading the word about us. Send us a message! We need your help to change Montpelier, and the people we send there.

A post shared by Ethan Sonneborn (@ethansonneborn2018) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:21pm PST