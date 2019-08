„Humor hilft mir“ – Diese Illustratorin verarbeitet ihre Depressionen in lustigen Comics

View this post on Instagram

Hi Instagram. It’s #worldsuicidepreventionday & I wanted to share something. I’ve been in treatment for severe anxiety and depression for a few weeks. Less than a month ago, I was suicidal. I thought I’d never get better. But I got help and I did get better. Please, if you’re feeling hopeless or suicidal, get help. It gets better. (Also despite the comic, avoid alcohol as it makes everything much worse) ❤️ National Suicide Prevention line 1-800-273-8255 🇺🇸 Samaritans +44 8457909090 🇬🇧 Lifeline 13 11 14 🇦🇺 1018 🇬🇷 1 8334564566 🇨🇦 Remember - Suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem.