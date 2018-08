Iryna und Roxy reisen ein Jahr um die Welt, um auf 50 Techno-Festivals zu feiern

Getting ready fot the techno journey around the world meant a lot of preparation - packing, getting out of the apartment, organizing stuff. Now we are finally done, relieved and at the airport ✈️ Let’s go! First stop Edinburgh 🤗 #airport #backpack #finally #letsgo #comewithus #journey #travel #edinburgh #scotland #techno #technolove #technomusic #electronicmusic #techhouse #aroundtheworld #festival #festivalguide #raverglueck

