IWantToSeeNyome: Nutzer*innen werfen Instagram vor, eine Schwarze Aktivistin zu zensieren

I’ve never captured a photo where you can literally feel the energy through the photo…until now. Thank you @curvynyome for, simply, being you and letting me capture that. You just got everything I wanted to capture, you ARE everything I want to capture. I suggest you follow Nyome and also implore you show your support, she has uploaded a number of images from our shoot and some arsehole keeps reporting them and subsequently Instagram keeps removing them. This image is real and bold and beautiful and art and fuck anyone who sees differently. #iwanttoseenyome