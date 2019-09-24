Miau!
Katzen lieben ihre Besitzer*innen genauso wie Hunde
Katzen sind unabhängig, verfolgen einen eisernen Willen und – wenn überhaupt – erdulden sie die Existenz ihrer Besitzer*innen. So geht das Klischee. Im Gegensatz zu Hunden heißt es über Katzen oft, dass sie keine tiefe Beziehung zu ihren Besitzer*innen aufbauen können. Eine neue Studie zeigt nun allerdings, dass Katzen genauso wie Hunde oder auch Babys eine sichere Bindung zu ihren menschlichen Bezugspersonen eingehen können.
Studie räumt mit Katzenklischees auf
Was so einige Katzenbesitzer*innen schon immer wussten, zeigt nun eine Studie von Kristyn Vitale zu Hauskatzen in der Fachzeitschrift Current Biology. Vitale ist Stipendiatin an der Oregon State University und wollte wissen, ob Katzen tatsächlich andere oder keine Bindungen zu Menschen eingehen.
Dazu wiederholte ein Team rund um Vitale eine Studie aus den 1970er Jahren. Diese wurde damals entwickelt, um die Eltern-Kind-Bindung zu erforschen. Statt Eltern und Säuglingen holte sie 108 Katzen und ihre Besitzer*innen zu sich. Die Katzen wurden mit ihren Besitzer*innen zwei Minuten in einem Raum gelassen. Der Mensch verließ den Raum anschließend für weitere zwei Minuten und kam dann wieder zurück. Die Reaktion der Katzen auf die Rückkehr der Besitzer*innen wurde bewertet.

"My beautiful Princess (as in Xena Warrior) used to be a local feral I TNR’ed in my old neighborhood in Austin. She was the cutest, and most scared little angel that wanted nothing to do with me at the time. But after months of feeding her and slowly getting her accustomed to me, she became my best buddy. She even started to bring me gifts, like dead birds to my door mat. Even though I politely declined each time, she never took it personally. I ended up bringing her with me when I moved and she's been happy as a clam by my side ever since.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Princess is absolutely all about that tort-i-tude. She’s got a lot of sass and knows that it’s her world and we’re just livin’ in it. She greets you at the door with a chirp (when she meows it doesn't make a sound for a second and then you just get the tail end of what sounds like a crackle) and her tail twerk (she does this funny thing where she vibrates her booty and it looks like she’s twerking).⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ When it's cuddle time, she loves to be the baby spoon and shows her affection by bathing your hair. But you have to be careful or she will bathe you so aggressively she’ll chew off chunks of it. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Princess doesn't like not being the center of attention, so she’s very suspect when we bring in new fosters. But the second she hears the baby crying in the crate she bursts into the room like Lassie to see what’s wrong and save them and her maternal instincts take over. She’s turned into quite the foster mom (when she feels like it) and whips the kittens into shape. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ My favorite thing about her is her little clipped ear from when I had originally TNR’ed her, when she was still a feral neighborhood cat. It reminds me of how far we’ve come together and never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined the cute, crazy feral cat would be spooning me in bed every morning." @babysarahrulz⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Sarah Hood is a Product Designer from Houston, TX who is now based in Brooklyn. She currently works for Conde Nast working on a design system for their digital brands.⠀⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

Shea and Iggy in Williamsburg for #girlsandtheircats. @sheadaspin 🐈🐈🐈 "The first time I saw Iggy was when I went back to Chicago to visit home and go to this music festival a few years ago. My mom had driven to go pick up Iggy and bring him back to the house so I could fly with him back to NYC. I had grown up with dogs so I wasn't sure what to expect. I walked into my childhood bedroom and he crawled out from underneath my bed really slowly and looked right at me. He was so tiny and naked that I thought he looked like a little worm. Everyone always asks me if I named him after Iggy Pop, but I didn't. I was trying to think of names for him and was thinking something like Noodle because that is what he looked like, but I didn't want to call him Noodle because it sounded phallic. Then I thought Oodle, but that was kind of difficult to say. Then I figured noodles are wiggly and Iggy sounds like wiggly, so I ended up with Iggy. In hindsight though, he does look just like Iggy Pop now-a-days when he takes his shirt off." ✨About that fabulous painting:✨ "My boyfriend got me the picture of Iggy made for me for my birthday last year. He commissioned it from this place in China called Dafen Village which creates 80% of the world's replica oil paintings. You can only communicate with them over email and they speak pretty broken English. He emailed with them back and forth for a few weeks and they kept referring to Iggy as a dog. He thought about telling them it was a cat, but figured it would be easier not to correct them." -Shea and @iggsta_gram #catlady #catsofinstagram #catlover #sphynx #sphynxofinstagram #cats
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"I’m allergic to cats but love how sassy and snuggly they are, kind of like me. Because of my allergies, I was woefully resigned to never having a kitten baby of my own, doomed to live the life of a cat auntie, and never a cat mom.⠀ ⠀ Then, a couple of years ago when I was living with my sister and another roommate in the same apartment I’m in now, we got rats. Not just casual rats in the walls—which the apartment still has today—but big ol’ subway-style rats that left droppings in the living room and chewed through oatmeal packets. Yeah, we called an exterminator, but the reality is the best way to scare rats away is to solicit the services of a guard-kitten. Within days of the rats’ appearance, my sister adopted two spotted calico sisters we named Oprah and Queen Latifah @queenandoprahthecats. They not only held down the fort, but also won our hearts with their relaxed but assertive demeanors, and sisterly bond.⠀ ⠀ My sister moved out about a year later and took Oprah and Queenie with her. (She didn’t move out because of any conflict between us. Actually, we wanted to try to have “boundaries,” which is pretty ironic considering how often she’s at my place.)⠀ ⠀ With the three sisters gone, I was faced with a pretty easy choice: Do I want uninvited pet rats, or do I want to add another cat to the family? A few days after Oprah and Queenie moved out, my new roommate and I were on the Brooklyn Animal Action site. We instantly fell in love with a tiny black cat with big eyes and a spunky personality who was found on her then foster family’s porch in a cardboard box. My roommate rushed to Brooklyn to adopt her. I wanted to name her Meowcus Garvey because she’s a feisty little black panther, but my roommate was justifiably opposed to naming black cats after Black people. (If you’re in the mood to feel unnerved, go on any cat adoption website and notice the number of black cats that white people name after Black people.) So, we agreed on Lumpy Space Princess after the Adventure Time character that has the same cute, cuddly, lumpy, powerful presence she does." @loveaprilkae
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Until Theo, I had only one other cat in my life. His name was Socks and he lived with me and my mom in the Bronx before she passed away. I remember waking up in the middle of the night and crawling around the house with Socks in the hopes he would think I was a cat as well. After my mom passed away in 1995 I moved in with my other family members and I actually never saw Socks again, which made me really sad because as an only child, Socks was very much my first best friend.⠀ ⠀ After Socks, I didn't live in a cat home or with cats. I was taught that all cats were mean and untrustworthy so I deemed myself "not a cat person" growing up. I believe because my aunt who raised me had a bad cat experience before I was born. I came to love cats again when I met my husband. His family had two cats (sisters) and he was known amongst our friends as a "Cat Man". He took care of those cats, fed them and changed their litter and spent the most time with them. I made fun of him a lot for his unashamed love for his cats, but noticed it was also one of the first qualities that attracted me to him.⠀ ⠀ After we dated for a few years, one of his cats passed away from cancer and on Valentine’s Day in 2015 he asked me to come with him to find another cat to adopt because his cat seemed sad without her sister. His family asked us to find a kitten, so we went to several shelters, but had little luck as they said February wasn't kitten season yet. Finally, we went to one last shelter, and that's when I saw Theo, and it was honestly love at first sight.⠀ ⠀ He was huddled in a cage with his sister and I can't really describe the immediate love I felt for him. I couldn't leave his sister there so we adopted both Rudy & Theo that day. Once Kyle and I moved in together, we took the cats as well because I was so close to them. Rudy now lives with my husband's family again as she grew to want to live in a single-cat household." @cinnamonryan ⠀ #girlsandtheircats #catlady #catmom #catlover
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

These photos are from my shoot with @kittenxlady for Girls and Their Cats book. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Did you know Hannah's cats are trained to give high fives? When I learned this, I knew I had to get a shot of it in the book. But I also knew it might be challenging to get the cats to "perform" if they didn't feel comfortable around me. ⠀ ⠀ Lucky for me, Coco and Eloise warmed up to me immediately, and it didn't take too many attempts to get the perfect shot. Swipe to see the cute outtakes!⠀ ⠀ Preorder Girls and Their Cats to see more photos from Hannah's shoot and to read her heartwarming story about Coco & Eloise. ⠀ ⠀ Preorder links in bio.⠀ ⠀ @chroniclebooks⠀ ⠀ #CatLadyRedefined ⠀ ⠀ ⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on
View this post on Instagram
"We also had no idea what an incredible foster cat dad Meatball would turn out to be. We’ve fostered four litters since we adopted him and he becomes a surrogate parent to all of them. The kittens make a beeline for him every time we let them out of the bedroom (we only allow supervised visits with the grown cats) and he'll groom, snuggle and play with them all day. We’ve nicknamed him Mama Meatball because he provides so much love and comfort to these orphaned babies in ways that we humans can’t.⠀ ⠀ Fostering has been one of the most rewarding and meaningful experiences of my life. Not only does it allow me to snuggle kittens all day long but I also get to see our fosters blossom from being fearful and under-socialized to trusting and affectionate. It’s also given us Kit and Meatball, who have brought out the best in each other, even if they forget it sometimes. ⠀ ⠀ It’s not always easy. As my husband likes to say, fostering is 70% sunshine and roses, 20% emotional labor and 10% poop (probably more poop, actually). But it’s one of the best ways to help animals, who might not otherwise have a chance, find loving homes and it helps our hardworking shelters out. I did some math and if just 5% of US households fostered one animal once per year, we could clear the shelters. And who knows, you might also meet the cats of your dreams." @gabioc⠀ ⠀ Gabi O’Connor is a software engineer at Etsy and foster kitten mom with @bfas_ny. Aside from cats, her interests include horror movies, surreal comedy and celebrity gossip. She lives in Brooklyn with her writer husband and two cats. You can follow Mama Meatball and his kittens at @mama.meatball.the.cat⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Before Sage, I had never owned a pet of any sort but loved cats and had always wanted one. I had just started graduate school and gotten out of an abusive relationship. It was the start of a new chapter in my life and I felt like I was ready. I spent a lot of time reading GATC posts too! All the pictures and beautiful stories were really inspiring. I was planning to officially begin my search in the spring of 2018 and could not shut up about it⠀ ⠀ A close friend of mine was an adoption counselor at @AnimalHaven in Manhattan and I had talked with her endlessly about what I was looking for and what I felt like I could handle. I was originally going to start looking for a bonded pair of senior cats. Then, one day in December 2017, I got a phone call in the middle of the work day from my friend. She told me she thought the perfect cat had come in, that I would absolutely love her and that she was so sure, she had placed the cat on a soft hold already.⠀ ⠀ I was hesitant. It was early, before I had officially planned to start looking. She was a young cat, only three years old at the time. But as soon as the first picture of her floofy coat and big blue eyes popped up in my messages, I had a feeling my friend was right. I went over to Animal Haven after work and ended up spending two hours lying on the floor in front of her crate, talking to her and petting her. It was really love at first sight and I took her home with me to Bushwick a few days later. In the beginning, I was insanely anxious. I was so worried I had bitten off more than I could chew; I was responsible for another living creature besides myself for the first time in my life. But once we started settling in together, it just felt right and I became a “pet person” faster than I ever expected.⠀ ⠀ Sage is truly the most loving, trusting, sweetest cat I have ever met, despite her frequently pretty grumpy looking, squished face. Having never owned a cat before, I didn't know how much love and joy she would bring into my life. Before I adopted her, I remember being worried about hair everywhere and thinking that I would never let a pet sleep in my bed with me. I’m a changed person." @olivvine⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

Liza, Tuck, and I are in Marie Claire UK! "...Brooklyn-based fashion and beauty photographer @briannewills is determined to redefine the hackneyed term 'cat lady', one stylish shot at a time in a new heart-warming photo series, Girls and Their Cats. Out this month to coincide with International Cat Day (8 August), the book features photos from her four-year passion project, 50 striking portraits of independent and artistic women and their beloved felines, alongside profiles and facts that are unique to each pair. ⠀ ⠀ 'I wanted the world to see cat ladies the way I see them,' says Wills. 'As cool, interesting, caring women, who just really love their cats. I'm tired of women being generalised and labelled because of their choices.'"⠀ ⠀ My interview about Girls and Their Cats book for the September issue of @marieclaireuk's article COOL CATWOMEN. ⠀ ⠀ Girls and Their Cats is out this month!!! August 20th!!! If you have't yet, I hope you will support the project (and me) by PREORDERING on Amazon, IndieBound, and Barnes & Noble. And for my international friends: Book Depository. Preordering is so important in determining a book's success. 🙏⠀ ⠀ Photo by my lovely friend @hannahrosalewislopes (thank you for working so hard to get both my cats in one shot!)⠀ ⠀ @chroniclebooks⠀ ⠀ #CatLadyRedefined
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Jerry has a very tight schedule he keeps himself on. 6am is breakfast and he'll bite any face he has to to get it. I usually keep pushing him off the bed until 7am on principle of "training him" but he's ten now and I think I lost that battle. After taking about 3 bites of breakfast he's ready to come back for cuddles. He always gives me a kiss after he's eaten. He follows me around while I get ready for work and then about 9am it's day nap time. He sits in the same spot at the foot off the bed next to the window and SLEEPS for hours. At around 3pm or 4pm, he's ready for lunch and will scream bloody murder if you're working from home until he gets it. He doesn't want to just be given food for any of his meals, he wants you to serve him and then sit down with him and pet him while he eats. He only licks his food instead of biting it off the plate so he really appreciates/expects you to continually push the wet food together in chunks so he can get more off the plate. (I know that I am an enabler). When I get home from work around 7pm it's scream city until he gets dinner. Couch time is until 10pm and then it's time for the night crazies. He runs around the apartment chasing nothing and making the weirdest yowl sounds until we go to bed. If it's really bad, I'll bring out the mouse on a string for him to chase for awhile. ⠀ ⠀ Jerry loves his new life in New York. He is fascinated with all the city life he sees out the window and will watch cautiously for hours. He's never lived in a building with hallways before and he's become the mayor of the 3rd floor here in Brooklyn where he walks up and down the hall smelling everyone's door. He begs us to let him out every night for his patrol." @ctroubl_e @tamberine716⠀ ⠀ Jeremy lives with CT Treibel (they/them), a queer nonbinary filmmaker and Amber Hurst Martin (she/her), a professional singer. CT and Amber met 3 years ago appearing in LA's smash hit performance salon SORORITY. Together they produce Amber's cabaret, You Can't Act A Color in LA and NYC. Secretly, all they really want to do is watch baseball and make pasta. ⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"We’re a little family facing the big city together. They bring our lives so much joy and humor. Knowing that I get to come home to two cuddly, loving cats makes life easier. I was diagnosed with chronic depression and anxiety a few years ago. My cats force me to get out of bed and give me something to care for. In return, I have a soothing, purring cat curled up next to me. Ansel sometimes lays on my chest and it’s like medicine when I’m not feeling like myself. His physical weight, warmth, and energy comfort me. Taking them for walks in the stroller is an admittedly ridiculous thing and it makes me belly laugh the entire time. Both Ansel and Hunter have an intuition and soul in their eyes that makes it seem that they truly have empathy."⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Karly Anderson is a Brooklyn based artist who primarily works in linoleum block print. She spends her free time outdoors, visiting galleries and museums, and enjoying vegan food.
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Another joy of cat ownership is seeing currently petless friends come out of the woodwork as cat lovers. As it turns out, a lot of our friends as kids had house cats of their own, took care of a neighbor’s cat or befriended wandering outdoor kitties. They make special trips to our apartment to visit Maxine, bring her toys and treats, and hoist her up into their arms with enviable cat-confidence.⠀ ⠀ And two recent additions to the cat lover community? Our moms. Both have visited since Maxine’s arrival and find her a total cutie pie. My mom even stayed with us for a weekend, and now proudly describes herself as a cat Yia Yia - Greek for “grandmother.” @emmydavirro ⠀ ⠀ Emmy DaVirro works in creative advertising and enjoys collecting vintage furniture and trying out as many local ice creameries as possible. A native North Carolinian, she lives in the East Village with her husband, cat Maxine, and their growing plant collection.⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Last year, I decided Tom (and Amelia) deserved their own gallery wall, seeing as how I enjoy curating my own collection of second-hand and new art. Hung at cat-level are, so far, two works of art lovingly gifted by friend and fellow cat lady, Rose @catsinthewalls.⠀ ⠀ On Fridays, I work from home and he can be found during “office hours” cuddled up on my left arm, with his paws flopping onto the keyboard. My productivity level dramatically decreases, but he. is. worth. it.⠀ ⠀ He’s a heartbreaker. Tom has a little white patch on his black chest, giving him the look of wearing a little tuxedo. So handsome! He’s charmed so many of my friends.⠀ ⠀ A few years ago, Tom had a dental checkup only to learn he needed seven (!!) teeth pulled. One of which was his front fang. So now, when he yawns, instead of being ferocious he gives this adorable lop-sided look.⠀ ⠀ Tom is a talker. If you’re sitting in the living room and haven’t seen him for a while, you’ll hear a confused yowl. Yell “we’re in here, Tom!” and without fail he’ll trot in and rejoin the group.⠀ ⠀ He’s kind of a scaredy cat. Most surprisingly, he is terrified of string or ribbon or a feather on a stick. Try and he’ll just immediately go wide-eyed and run off.⠀ ⠀ He’s a fiend for catnip. Drop a bit on the rug and watch as he rolls and licks and loses his mind.⠀ ⠀ He’s a word-class relaxer. ⠀ ⠀ We have always had very specific nighttime sleeping arrangements in our house. First, it was Amelia up top near the pillow and Tom at your feet. Now that it’s Tom alone, he’s found a new favorite spot to curl up at night: the little nook created by my arm and my right hip. But he doesn’t just lay down, no: he places his two front paws up on my stomach and sits perched, eventually putting his head down and then melting into the bed." @crisapena⠀ ⠀ ⠀ Cristiana Peña is a lover of architecture and history. Originally from South Dakota, she has been in New York City for 12 years and juggles a handful of projects, from community relations to digital media strategy and management on behalf of clients like @circahouses @nyclgbtsites @makinggayhistory @historicgreenwood and @bkbookfest.⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"My boyfriend Sam is the one who adopted Evie. He had her for about a year before we met and I was actually more nervous to meet the cat because I knew he loved her so much, and I was worried she wouldn’t like me. Luckily, she did like me and now we’re very attached. Sam’s mom likes to say that she’s the one that first saw Evie in the shelter when Sam went to adopt a cat, but I think there’s a debate there. He says she wasn’t like any of the other cats; she came right up to the door of the cage and when he picked her up, she was instantly really cuddly and affectionate.⠀ ⠀ I grew up with cats — there was Tigger, and then Garfield and Midnight (my brother and I were not creative with names) — and I loved them, but they were all indoor/outdoor cats and couldn’t be bothered with us most of the time. Not Evie! She’s pretty dog-like: She runs to the door when we come home, she loves to cuddle in our laps and she even knows her name. She swishes her tail around if you say it, and we’ve tested it out with similar sounding words, but it only works with her name. She’ll also do this thing where she’ll climb onto your chest and smash her head into your mouth for “kisses.” She’ll do it on command, too, if you make a kissy sound. It’s really cute. When Sam showed me this trick, I couldn’t believe it and I think most people don’t believe me when I say it either. You can sit her in your lap or swaddle her in your arms the way you would a human baby, and she doesn’t fight you on it at all. (I think she actually likes it.) I have never met a more tolerant cat.⠀ ⠀ Evie is the funniest cat I’ve ever met with her own little personality. If she accidentally falls or her nails get caught in something, she acts embarrassed. One time, she got her claws stuck in a stuffed animal we had on a shelf and she just left her arm hanging in the air, pretending like she was comfortable sitting like that. She’s also so smart — maybe even too smart for us. She knows how easy it is to manipulate us to get something she wants because she’s so cute and we love her so much. " @eiffeltyler @itseviethecat⠀ ⠀ #adoptdontshop #catlady #girlsandtheircats
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on
View this post on Instagram
"After bringing Queso home, there was an adjustment period, but Salsa has mellowed out so much. She used to strike fear into the hearts of some friends when they would visit, but now she immediately jumps into people’s laps purring. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Salsa is the queen bee, she rules the house. She’s not a huge fan of crazy playful kittens, but you can always find her nearby keeping a watchful eye over them, making sure they don’t cause too much trouble. Sometimes I think she likes them more than she lets on.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Queso is the best uncle to all of the foster kittens. He’s a large intimidating cat, weighing in at 15 pounds, but he’s a gentle giant. He cleans, cuddles, and wrangles every litter of kittens for me. I feel totally comfortable leaving for work every day knowing that he will be there to take care of them for me while I’m gone. He’s such a kind cat, even the aloof Salsa likes him." @meowdevin⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Devin Caskie is a foster mom with @catcafebk and a Senior Product Designer at CNN. Her interests include spending time with her cats and pet bugs, drumming, collecting antiques, being crafty, and all things spooky.⠀⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"I first started fostering in June 2017. A friend who fosters dogs reached out to me because the rescue she was working with was going to be rescuing cats for the first time and they were in desperate need of fosters. I took two calico sisters and had them for a couple weeks until I eventually found them homes with my co-workers. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Not too long after that, my mother unexpectedly passed away. It was life-altering for me. I stopped eating, lost a lot of weight, stopped participating in things that I really enjoyed. I was a wreck, emotionally and physically. My therapist and I began talking about ways to get my life back on track and make my life feel meaningful again, and one of the things she suggested was volunteering with animals again since she knew how much joy and comfort they brought me.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Five months after my first fostering experience, I decided to try again. Since I had met the @brooklynbridgeanimals foster parent who I adopted my cat Salsa from, and had previously volunteered at @catcafebk while it was still a pop-up location, I felt good about fostering with them.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ After filling out a foster application, a couple weeks later someone came to perform a home visit to make sure my home was kitten-safe and to drop off a couple six-week-old kittens for me to take care of for the next couple of weeks. Fostering helped pull me out of the deep, dark hole that I was in after my mother passed away, and gave me something to be responsible for. It gave me a sense of purpose. These little helpless balls of fluff were depending on me to keep them healthy, fed, and safe.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ So far, I have been the foster mom of 14 beautiful kittens. My current fosters are three tabby siblings named Lather, Rinse, and Repeat. It’s so rewarding to see them grow up from little roly-poly balls covered in kitten food and dirt, into healthy, spunky young cats. And it’s even more amazing when you get to see them grow and thrive in their new permanent homes. In my life, there have been few experiences as rewarding as fostering." @meowdevin @catcafebk⠀⠀#fosteringsaveslives #kittens
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on
View this post on Instagram
"I have absolutely adored cats for as long as I can remember. I’m not sure where the infatuation started, but I definitely had an imaginary band when I was a kid called “The Egyptian Kitty Cat Sundaes.” My dream was to become a famous rock star and build a mansion filled with homeless cats. I’d welcome all my friends whose family wouldn’t allow cats to visit and pet them. This is still the dream though, but perhaps I missed the boat on becoming a famous rock star...⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Years ago, I was battling terrible depression. PTSD from past trauma was taking a toll on me to a point where I lost all desire to live. In an effort to take back control of my life, I started fostering as therapy. I knew that when I was depressed, my cat Princess was the reason for living. She loved me and needed me. Fostering gave me a purpose I desperately needed, helping animals and my community. I knew that if I wasn’t there for them then no one would be there to feed them, give them their medicine, or take care of them, and I could never abandon a cat in need. After seeing how much rescuing animals helped me, I figured that for every cat I saved, another sad little girl like me would adopt one of my former fosters, who would give her a reason to live too. It sounds cheesy but I love the slogan “Who rescued who?” because I don’t believe I’ve rescued a single cat, they have all rescued me.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ My absolute favorite part of fostering is getting to meet such a variety of personalities and watching the progress they make. I worked with a lot of young neonatal kittens that needed round-the-clock care, and feral kittens that required a lot of special one-on-one socializing. It’s incredibly exhausting work, repeatedly putting yourself out there to a scared cat who probably thinks you're trying to kill and eat them lashing back with a fury of howls and scratches. It takes a lot of persistence to keep working with them until they understand you're there to love and help them. I cannot think of a single thing more rewarding than cuddling with a happy, healthy cat who six weeks ago was on their death bed or in constant fear for their life." @babysarahrulz @catcafebk⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ #fosteringsaveslives #kittens
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"I'm now four months into life with my cat, Yam, AKA my "orange live-in boyfriend" (thanks, Dad). ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Where do I begin? I am obsessed with Yammy, Yamyam, Yammers, Yamburger, Yambaby. He has silky, ginger fur with soft, hieroglyphic-like patterns. His most distinctive feature is his tongue, which permanently sticks out. The animal shelter told me that this is because of an injury he suffered to his jaw, most likely the result of a car accident. Luckily, he’s in no pain, just requires a diet of wet food.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ My new roommate is slightly cross-eyed, smaller and scrappier than he looks in photos. The shelter said he was 3 years old, but I suspect he's younger because of his big appetite and the way he springs onto every surface. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ He is in turns loving and manipulative, sleepy and demanding, wobbly and gazelle-like. Every morning at 6, he head-butts me and runs his slobbery mouth against my chin, crying for breakfast, until I kick him out or give in. He’s the most effective alarm clock I’ve ever owned.⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ Yam spends his day finding new spaces to explore throughout the apartment. He stretches on top of the covered radiator by the window, crouches on top of my subwoofer, and climbs into the sink. Sometimes he sleeps inside a cardboard tent, in my laundry basket, or in a patch of sun, mouth wide open, kicking in his sleep. ⠀⠀ ⠀⠀ A piece of spinach is easily Yam’s favorite toy over a laser pointer. He often jumps for the couch, misses, and keeps running. After he poops, he rockets across the apartment from end to end, yowling like a small spooked horse, then quiets down, curls up on my lap, purring, so I can give him a nose kiss and a belly rub while watching Netflix." @maliagriggs @doitfortheyam ⠀⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Last summer Pico and I moved from the small studio where he spent his first 4 years with me into a pretty sizeable apartment with a lofted second floor, which was a big adjustment for him. When we first moved in he had a panic attack, and wouldn’t leave my closet for a week. But now he loves all the space and he’s the King of the Castle.⠀ ⠀ We live with my boyfriend now, but Pico’s absolute favorite thing is when there’s only one person home. He hates sharing attention, and used to immediately fall asleep on me the second Ben would leave my old apartment. But he’s getting more used to sharing; now he’ll often sleep right between us, making sure at least one paw is on each person. He’s just a very sweet (and selfish) ball of love.⠀ ⠀ For so long, it was just me and Pico in that one-room studio apartment. I think it’s fair to say we became pretty co-dependent. I’d joke that he was like Jacob Tremblay’s character in “Room,” stuck with me in this tiny space for his whole life. People would ask me about how my boyfriend was with the cat and I’d tell them he was a good cat stepdad.⠀ ⠀ “Isn’t he just his dad?,” they’d say.⠀ ⠀ “I’m his dad,” I’d reply. “I’m his mom and his dad.” @rachelzarrelllllll ⠀ ***Rachel Zarrell is a Creative Director at BuzzFeed. She lives in Brooklyn and loves doing crosswords and stress-baking (not at the same time). She hopes to get a second cat one day, but isn’t sure her firstborn would allow it.⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"In 2009, I was living in San Francisco with my boyfriend and three other dudes. One day, we were all hanging out at Dolores Park and we saw this girl selling kittens out of a cardboard box for $10 each. They looked to be just a couple months old; I think the girl with the box had a cat with a litter of kittens and couldn’t keep them all. I’d been wanting to get a cat, but Terry (my bf) didn’t want the responsibility. I assured him that I would fully take care of the cat and then it was just up to the roommates to decide. Once they agreed, I chose Margot out of the bunch because I tried to pick the kitten with the cuddliest personality, but as it turns out, she was just having a good day. Margot isn’t much of a lap cat.⠀ ⠀ I originally thought $10 was a great deal for a kitten, but it turns out that getting her fixed and shots was over $200. I later realized I could've just gotten a ready-to-go kitten from the SPCA for $80, but obviously, Margot was worth the extra dough.⠀ ⠀ She was your average kitten, loved to play and would get underfoot. We had this toy attached to a long elastic string that was hanging in a doorway and one day, she got herself tangled in the string. She wouldn’t let anyone touch her, she was in such a panic, but through the hissing and swatting and growling, I finally got her free. We obviously confiscated the string, but the toy attached was her favorite for years, until it mysteriously disappeared one day. She immediately won over the roommates and everyone loved her. She’s always been very chill and although she’s not the most gregarious cat, she’s friendly for the most part. In fact, she has become more social the older she gets, which is great!" @tatummangus ⠀ ⠀ #tuxedocat #catlady #girlsandtheircats
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"I was traveling for work in Mexico when I got a text from my boyfriend – he sent me a picture of a black cat and wrote “uh oh.” My boyfriend, Marty, had grown up with cats, and he always told me stories about his beloved little black cat Bison who passed before I could ever meet her. I never had a pet before, apart from a fish I accidentally froze one winter by leaving the window open, so when I received the photo, I may have been a little apprehensive.⠀ ⠀ This cat had had enough of the harsh winter conditions, so during a memorable snowstorm, a neighbor let him into our building in Bushwick. He hung out in the hallway until Marty came home and felt bad for the little bugger. Marty offered him some warmth and food (we later discovered, he’s a big fan of cheese and ice cream). After that, Rabbit seemed to drop his suitcase, it was an upgrade from the street, and he was home.⠀ ⠀ When I came back a week later and met him (not yet named Rabbit) I was intimidated by his size, he was a little larger than the photo suggested, and sometimes he’d run around the house like a mad man, jump in the bath and roll around on his back, or attack our feet as we walked by. But also, I was charmed. He was incredibly friendly, always greeted me at the door and wasn’t afraid to cuddle.⠀ ⠀ To be good people, and since he was such a charm, Marty and I decided to plaster signs around the neighborhood asking “ANYONE MISSING BLACK FRIENDLY CAT?” Luckily, nobody called. I guess that was it – we had a new roommate, and haven’t regretted one moment of it since." @famefamefamephoto
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"I often describe Finn as the cat a little girl would draw. She is a tabby, with grey and orange coloring, and a white stripe down the center of her face. She has black lips, and a perfectly pink nose, all colors provided in a 10 piece Crayola set. And when she sits down, it’s almost as if her missing leg never existed. When asked where it went, the little girl would inadvertently sigh and reply “I know it’s there, I just didn’t want to draw it because she’s sitting and that would look weird.”⠀ ⠀ People talk about cats being standoffish, but Finn has never wanted to be far away from my arms. She is a lap cat, in every sense of the word, and when she doesn’t get kisses or cuddles, she is not afraid to whine and yowl until she does.⠀ ⠀ To this day, I feel so lucky to be able to call her my best friend. Even when she does stick her tongue in my mouth - which she still tries to, every chance she gets." @heathernewberger⠀ ⠀ Heather Newberger is a freelance fashion stylist and narrative writer. She lives in Greenpoint, Brooklyn with her three-legged cat and too many clothes. ⠀ ⠀ #catlady #cats #girlsandtheircats #adoptdontshop
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"As a child growing up, I never had the responsibility or companionship of pets (aside from fish, who I had to learn not to get emotionally attached to, due their short lifespan). So, providing much needed homes to these furry nuggets has been such a game changer. Not only have I learned to love more unconditionally and work on my patience – seriously though, how many plants can one cat knock down – but it’s also given me and my husband a way to strengthen our relationship by caring for Bubba and Jeff Goldblum together.”⠀@jennifhsieh ⠀ Jen Hsieh is a production manager who currently resides in Astoria, Queens with her two derpy fluff balls and her equally derpy husband.
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"Caring for and being obsessed with Dizzi & King has made me a more loving person. They are the best anxiety hot water bottles a girl could ask for.” @rebitcha_hendersmean Originally from Canada, Rebecca Henderson was born in Canada and moved to NYC when she was 23. She’s an actor and got her MFA at Columbia University. She lives in Fort Greene with her wife, their ginger babies—PLUS their 90-pound Pit Bull/Great Dane mix, Ramius.
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“Last week a friend from out of town stayed with me and I asked them to write a description of my cats:⠀ ⠀ *Brothers born in the back of a Brooklyn bodega between boxes of butter beans and brown bread, Simon and Oliver may be equally and infinitely handsome but their balance is defined more by their differences than familial similarities. Simon, the diva, is a dashing and adventurous troublemaker. He struts around in style and has no qualms about getting all up in your business. Oliver, on the other hand, is a natural diplomat. He plays the long game and waits patiently for the universe to unfold in front of him, presenting a warm and welcoming lap upon which he can curl up and snooze. When Mom gets home, both boys completely lose their cool, morphing from regal feline royalty into frenzied fanboy freaks: it’s feeding time! Simon smokes very expensive cigarettes. Oliver micro doses magic mushrooms.*⠀ ⠀ Simon and Oliver are gorgeous tabby brothers. They were indeed born to a beloved bodega cat (her owner wanted to keep her but couldn't commit to all the kittens) so a non-profit organization was able to foster the mama and five kittens until they were old enough to be adopted. Their origin story (or at least how they came into my life) begins in 2012 when I was biking back from my studio and decided to swing by PS9’s adoption event. One in particular stood out to me - a long legged tabby with mostly white fur, a bright pink nose and a fearless attitude on that noisy Brooklyn street. The woman running the adoption told my partner and I to take all five kittens home for the night and then bring back the ones we didn't want the next morning to their adoption location. Over the course of that active night, Simon (the bold kitten with pink nose) and Oliver (a tender teddy-like tabby) were the two who kept tugging at our hearts. The next morning (through tears) I took the other kittens to the adoption event, but was happy to hear later they had all been adopted that same day!" @sophiebgrant⠀ ⠀ #bodegacats #fosterkittens #adoptdontshop #catlady #girlsandtheircats⠀ ⠀ ⠀
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on
View this post on Instagram
"The bond I have with Theo is so special to me. He is talkative and extremely affectionate. When one of us leaves the house, Theo cries, and when either of us returns, he will actually start meowing when we are still about a block away. When he starts meowing and running to the door that is what lets me know my husband is still about 5 minutes away, it's absolutely incredible. Theo has truly taught me the meaning of innocence, true unconditional love, and persistence. He also reminds me of my childhood. The other night Theo came to my side of the bed in the middle of the night asking to cuddle with me (he always asks first before jumping in the bed) and I cried, because in that moment I had a flashback, and saw my best friend Socks, and realized more than anything, Theo taught me I have a best friend in him as well." @cinnamonryan ⠀ #catlady #catmom #girlsandtheircats #adoptdontshop
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

"As I said, he’s a cuddler and a lover, and loves climbing in my lap when I’m working on my computer from home. (I’ve learned how to type over him). He favors the armchair for naps but will get in bed with me at night, too; sometimes he’ll sit on my chest, like a weighty ghost, and other times literally hug me while asleep, with one paw around my neck.⠀ ⠀ He’s affectionate with friends and visitors, but I think our furever connection is clear.⠀ ⠀ My friend who catsat him all summer finally spent time with both of us together and said kitty was way friendlier with me around: “Sam is a one-woman cat.”" @kimberchou ⠀ ⠀ Kimberly Chou Tsun An is a writer, curator and event producer who works at the intersection of food and its related realms: art, culture, community, pleasure, politics. She co-directs Food Book Fair, a festival of writing about eating.⠀ ⠀ #catcuddle #cuddlebuddy #cathug #catlady #girlsandtheircats
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“My partner Jeff and I had just moved in together and were fantasizing about adopting a cat, but we didn’t feel quite ready yet as we were still getting acquainted with our new space and living together. While browsing adoption sites and craigslist purely out of curiosity, we stumbled onto a post about Choi and just couldn’t resist wanting to meet him! Not only is he so handsome, but the description of his personality sounded incredibly lovely. He was about 3-4 years old and looking for a new permanent home. In a bizarre coincidence, the owners actually knew us through my work at @Refinery29 and Jeff’s work in film. They were happy to introduce us to Choi, and if we all clicked then we could adopt him. We set up a time to meet after we returned from visiting Jeff’s family (and their cats) over Thanksgiving. However, things got stranger and more complicated from there. While visiting Jeff’s family I discovered—much to my chagrin—that I was actually allergic to cats. I had never spent that much time with them, but had always loved them from afar. Looking back though, it all made sense: the irritated nose, the itchy eyes. But it was never consistent and it only happened with some cats. We told Choi’s owners about my recently discovered allergies, but they still wanted us to meet him since he is a Maine Coon and they typically produce less dander than other cats. So a few days later, we met Choi. He rolled over to expose his velveteen belly, and it was love at first sight—with very few sneezes. We’ve lived with Choi for almost two years and I feel incredibly lucky to have him in my life. He is a wonderful cat with a really sassy and sweet personality. To my surprise, he acts more like a dog than cat sometimes: playing fetch, wagging his tail and breaking EVERYTHING. He comes when you call his name and he’s obsessed with chest rubs. When we get home, he literally rolls over and presents his belly and taunts you (with his eyes) to try and resist petting him. However, if you touch his ponch, he will be quick to let you know he’s not into that.” @veromeros
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“About a month after this photo shoot Brisco passed away. His diabetes took a turn for the worse and he was no longer responsive to insulin. It has been really hard to adjust to life without him since he was a constant companion for so long, making my apartment never feel lonely no matter what I was going through (new jobs, new cities, a divorce). He went through a lot of life transitions with me and now I’m transitioning to life without him. I’m taking some time to honor his memory, but I eventually plan to get another cat or two so my apartment won’t feel so lonely forever.” @kate_bean
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“Charlie was my very first pet. I didn’t really have much of an opinion on cats at the time, besides knowing that my mom was terrified of them, but I had always found them to be interesting animals. I rescued Charlie from the Detroit Humane Society when she was six months old. I went in just to look, and I saw her and liked her but was unsure. When I turned around to leave, she stuck her paw out. I was a goner. She was named Precious, but it didn’t fit her. I renamed her Charlie, after Charlie Brown, because I am a big Peanuts fan. Charlie, who’s now 13, has seen me through law school, a move to DC, different roommates, severe depressive episodes, and everything in between. She’s the companion I never knew I needed. When I didn’t want to get out of bed, knowing I needed to feed her would make me get up; when I returned, she would snuggle me until I felt better. Like most calicos, she’s a diva who wants her way and wants it immediately. Charlie is also very smart, and most of my friends think she’s more human than cat. Sometimes when she stares you down you can see the judgement in her eyes. She used to be the chattiest cat, but as she’s gotten older she’s really vocal only when she wants your attention—or treats. She loves everyone and immediately demands that you pet her the minute you walk in the door.” @capitolbreeze @capitolcats #girlsandtheircats #catlady #catlover #catsofinstagram #adoptdontshop
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“I was born in the Philippines, and in Tagalog, there’s a concept called “gigil” which is when someone is so cute that you’re overcome with the irresistible urge to squeeze or pinch or mush or devour them. This rears its head whether she's melted into a little cuddle pile in my lap on the couch, or performing one of her adorable tricks (sit! up! spin! paw! pow!), or just, you know, sitting and staring and being CAT. With Audrey, I constantly have to be reminded to bite my cheeks and keep my gigil in line.” @camomilletea @audreycakecat @stature.nyc
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“I’ve always considered myself a cat person (because much like a cat), I’m independent, I don’t require much attention, and I’m not very affectionate. I’ve always taken some weird pride in that. Oona and Little Cat have really defied the stereotypical feline personality traits. I feel like everyone and their mother says this about their own cats, but Oona and Little Cat really are more like dogs than cats. They’ve definitely softened me – and they’ve taught me that I’m not as much of an ice princess as I thought. Hairless cats also require quite a bit of upkeep, so it is a lot of responsibility. They need to be bathed regularly because they get sweaty and oily just like people do. They even get blackheads. This is probably really gross, but it is a thing – you know that they need a bath when they smell like portobello mushrooms. I swear to god it’s thing! It’s all over the internet – I am not alone in this theory! I actually really wanted to name Little Cat after a mushroom somehow because of it, but I was too indecisive.” @pizzahontas Samantha Raye is an artist/actor and the creator of the Instagram account @tasteofstreep.
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“I adopted Gatsby when he was just a month or so old. A friend of mine gave him to me after finding a litter of kittens in his yard. When he delivered Gatsby to me, he pulled this tiny furry creature right out of his sweatshirt pocket and into my hands. He was the cutest little thing, his fresh grey and white baby fuzz with the perfect goatee patch on his chin. I squealed at the sight of this tiny fuzzy babe. He became the most important thing in my life from that point forward. I had just moved into my first apartment when Gatsby came into my life. This was 6+ years ago after I had been living as a Resident Advisor in my college dorms. It was my first real go at grown-up life and Gatsby was my first big responsibility. As the oldest of six kids and someone who loves to have people and things to take care of, I was thrilled to give this kitty all of my love and attention. He's been my best friend ever since. He's seen me through college, heartbreak, four jobs, three apartments, two cities. He's the kind of best friend who keeps you humble and isn't afraid to call you out. I consider myself to be kind of a goof. I love giggling and don't take myself too seriously. Sometimes when I’m dancing around my house or being silly, I feel like Gatsby is just sitting there rolling his eyes at me in his tuxedo, like, "girl what are you even doing?" As serious as he is, he's also super affectionate. When I'm gone all day at work and come back he greets me at the door, circles my feet, falls flat on his back waiting for belly rubs, then proceeds to yell at me asking where I've been in his adorable high-pitched meows. He won't let me do anything else until he's gotten at least 10 minutes of snuggles. He knows I need the snuggles just as much as he does.” @girlfriendtoast . . #adoptdontshop #girlsandtheircats #catlady #portland
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“In 2016, I lost my beloved soulmate cat, Oliver, when he was only 7. It was sudden and devastating, as Oliver had seen me through many hard transitions in my life and I wasn’t prepared to lose my constant companion. After that, I said I wouldn’t adopt again as I didn’t want to let myself get that attached to another innocent animal. My downfall, however, came when my friend Danielle adopted two cats from Happy Homes Animal Rescue in New Jersey. I started following their Instagram account, and pretty quickly fell in love with a one-eyed white Persian. I’ve always had a thing for one-eyed cats, and here was one literally staring me in the face! Minerva (or “Poppy,” as she was named then) had been rescued from the streets of Cairo, Egypt by an incredible man named Ahmed. She was motherless and so small, so he took her in and nursed her around the clock until she was strong and healthy enough to be sent to Happy Homes. Thanks to @happyhomesinc I also quickly fell in love with a black Persian cat who just looked spooked; I felt like he needed someone to tell him that everything was going to be ok!” @msbethanywatson . #catlady #bethanywatson #girlsandtheircats #adoptdontshop #persiancat
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“I feel lucky to be able to travel with him. As a kitten, he would launch from the furniture onto my shoulder. He still likes to sit up there when I do the dishes or if I’m about to cook. He has such a funny personality and is so overly social, he makes it worth all the effort. He reminds me to be patient and to make time everyday to relax. And now that he’s getting a bit older and likes to cuddle more, I couldn’t be happier.” @gabi_lamontagne Gabrielle Lamontagne is an Art director and illustrator based in New York by way of Montreal. She’s been in the city for over 5 years. She collects picture books and is trying to finish writing her own one : ) Living in New York has been the most difficult but amazing thing she’s done. Meeting people here has been so rewarding. And now with Fievel, she can really feel at home. . . #cat #cats #catlady #adoptdontshop #girlsandtheircats #rescued
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“I adopted Lola and Bandit on July 20th, 2013. I’d always had cats and dogs growing up, and I missed having a pet so much. I was learning more about rescuing animals and the statistics on how many animals are in shelters or euthanized, while more and more puppies and kittens are being bred, were alarming. I knew I would never buy an animal again and I wanted to do something that would help the #adoptdontshop movement. So, I decided to start fostering. My first foster was a momma cat and her five kittens. It was amazing!! She did most of the work, and I got to play with and socialize the kittens. There is literally nothing cuter then pulling back your sheets to see five kittens have climbed in to sleep in a little pile together. When I picked up my third set of kittens, Lola and Bandit (FKA: Crispy and Cutie Pie), they were in a cardboard carry box. I decided not to look inside until I got home. I remember opening the box and seeing Bandit’s tiny little smudge face and the first thing I thought was she is really funny looking (sorry Bandit!). They were 4 weeks old and so tiny and playful. I don’t know what it was about them, but I knew they had to be mine. I had no intentions of adopting two cats, but here I am four years later and have not regretted a single thing. They bring so much joy to my life and constantly make me laugh. I love their company and their weird personalities and habits. It amazes me how they’re SO different from each other when they’ve had the exact same life.” @rosesmith #cats #catsofinstagram #girlsandtheircats #catlady #brooklyn #newyork #caturday
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

“I was a senior in high school when a friend of mine told me she had found a kitten covered in paint, wandering alone in a nearby orchard. She said they weren’t going to keep him and that they were going to take him to the humane society later that day. My heart broke thinking of all this little kitten had gone through already. He probably thought he found his home, but was about to be moved again. So, without thinking, I told her I would take him, and that afternoon, before my mom got home from work, my friend dropped him off at my house. He was a little orange ball of fur and he fit perfectly in the palm of my hand. His tiny meep melted me and I instantly fell in love. The next step was to persuade my mom to let me keep him. So, I wrote her a letter telling her how much I appreciated her and I signed off with a little drawing of a kitten. I heard her come home a few hours later and as she was putting groceries away I grabbed the kitten and hid him behind my back. I handed her the letter and watched her read. She looked so pleased until she saw the drawing. Then she looked confused and maybe a little suspicious of my sweet letter. So, I showed her the kitten. She was shocked, but her expression softened as she saw how stinking cute he was. I’m not sure if it was the letter or the level of kitten cuteness that won her over, but she let me keep him. I decided to call him stinker for two reasons. First because he was so stinkin’ cute and second because he had a horrible habit of not covering his business in the litter box. I’ve always believed that if you adopt an animal, you are committed to that animal for its life; you make sacrifices and do whatever you can to make it work. They’re family. Over the next several years, Stinker went with me to two different universities, multiple cities and apartments with roommates who had cats of their own. He adapted every time because I was always there. I was his constant. He’s been with me for almost 14 years and now he gets to help me raise my kids! He was recently diagnosed with renal failure and he had most of his teeth removed, but he still acts like the kitten I met when I was 17.” @palominojax
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

Tina and Hobo in South Park Slope for #girlsandtheircats. "My fiancé and I were walking home passing by a set of abandoned houses we called "skid row" and literally out of the trash, popped out this adorable lanky kitten. He must have known we are big suckers for animals, as he was purring and dancing around our ankles. My boyfriend, Jim, said if you can pick him up, we can take him home. The kitten let me scoop him up with no issues, curling up on our laps that night with a full belly. We named him Hobo in honor of his vagrant past. Now, hobo lives a spoiled life with his dog sister." @tinachacha All photos by BriAnne Wills #catlady #catmom #tattoos #girls #catlover #rescued #adoptdontshop #photoseries #bookproject
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on

Leilani and Shrampton in the LES for #girlsandtheircats. @myshimoda Leilani is a fashion designer who recently moved to NYC from LA with Shrampton and his sister Bunni. Shrampton has his own Instagram and is quite popular. @shrampton All photos by BriAnne Wills #catlady #catlover #catsofinatagram #weeklyfluff #scottishfold
A post shared by Girls and Their Cats (@girlsandtheircats) on
Dabei teilte das Team die Reaktion nach Kriterien für eine sichere oder unsichere Bindungen ein. „Laut den Eigenschaften einer sicheren Katze begrüßt diese beispielsweise ihren Besitzer und kehrt dann zu dem zurück, was sie getan hat“, sagte Vitale gegenüber NBC News. Anzeichen für eine unsichere Bindung seien etwa das Zucken der Schwänze, das Lecken der Lippen oder das Ignorieren der Besitzer*innen bei ihrer Rückkehr.
Das Team rund um die Forscherin kam zu dem Ergebnis, dass rund 64 Prozent der Katzen fest an ihren Besitzer*innen hängen – ähnlich wie es auch bei Hunden und Babys der Fall ist. „Die Mehrheit der Katzen erwartet von ihren Besitzern eine Quelle der Sicherheit“, sagte Vitale. „Es ist wichtig, dass die Besitzer darüber nachdenken.“
Nur weil Katzen also nicht mit dem Schwanz wedeln und jedes Mal kommen, wenn man sie ruft, können sie dennoch lieben und sich bei ihren Besitzer*innen in Sicherheit fühlen.