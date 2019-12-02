Kein Eiswürfel schmilzt so herzig wie dieser

Peng Ven Wong hat einen Eiswürfel erschaffen, dessen beste Freundin eine Glühbirne ist, die ihn oft zum Schmelzen bringt.

Es ist wirklich nicht leicht, ein Eiswürfel zu sein. Insbesondere dann, wenn man sehr gut mit einer Glühbirne befreundet ist, deren Hitze einen zur Pfütze schrumpfen lässt. Wo genau sich allerdings ein Eiswürfel und eine Glühbirne so kennenlernen, ob normal in einer Bar oder doch eher beim Eishockeyspielen, hat der Künstler Peng Ven Wong bisher nicht verraten. Er steckt hinter den Illustrationen, die in regelmäßigen Abständen auf dem Instagram-Account @cubemelt veröffentlicht werden.

Die Inspiration für den durchs Leben schmelzenden Eiswürfel kam Wong während eines kreativen Tiefs. „Ich wusste nicht, wo ich mit meiner Arbeit hin will, worauf ich mich fokussieren sollte“, schreibt Wong auf BoredPanda. „Während eines dieser Momente, an denen man an sich selbst zweifelt, das Gefühl hat, das Leben schmelze wie einer dieser Eiswürfel in einem Glas Limonade, habe ich mich gefragt: Was würde ein Eiswürfel angesichts seiner kurzen Lebensspanne tun?“ Das war die Geburtsstunde des Cartoons.

Inzwischen folgen Wongs Instagramaccount über 300.000 Menschen – und sehen dabei zu, was ein Eiswürfel so treibt den ganzen Tag.

