Kein Eiswürfel schmilzt so herzig wie dieser

View this post on Instagram

Turning weakness into magic Thank you @Poshlukas for the idea :D ⬇️⬇️⬇️ Follow @cubemelt for more! ⬆️⬆️⬆️ #cubemelt #icecube @icecube #comicstrip #fun #cute #cartoon #comicart #comics #digitalart #artofinstagram #artoftheday #venwong #artstagram #cuteart #melt #funny #cube #ice #instaart #fun #cartoon #instacomics #artsassist #cuteness #용융큐 #magic #magician #disappear