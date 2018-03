50 Jahre lang malten Kinder nur Männer, wenn sie Forschende zeichnen sollten – jetzt nicht mehr!

Ask a classroom of children to draw a scientist, and you’ll see plenty of lab coats, goggles and bubbling beakers. That image hasn’t changed much since the 1960s. But the person wearing the lab coat is shifting. In the first “draw a scientist” study, in the ’60s and ’70s, more than 99 percent of the drawn scientists were male. In a meta-analysis of 78 studies including more than 20,000 U.S. children, researchers found that on average 28 percent of children drew female scientists when given the same prompt in studies from 1985 to 2016. Among those, about 70 percent of 6-year-old girls drew female scientists, but just a quarter of 10- and 11-year-old girls did the same. Here are some highlights of the artwork featuring female scientists — most of which are still wearing the classic lab coats and toting beakers. (📸: Courtesy of Richard Jones and Lori Fulton/Univ. of Hawaii Manoa (first image) 📸: Courtesy of Leon Walls/Univ. of Vermont (images 2-4)) #science #scientist #kidsart #kidsdrawings #drawascientist #gender #equality #scientistlife

