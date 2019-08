Klimawandel: Warum am Nordpol bis zu 50-mal am Tag der Blitz einschlägt

View this post on Instagram

This photo by Khatia Nikabadze @khatia.ni, was a finalist in the #natgeo100contest | A pair of lambs stare out a car window at a livestock market in Marneuli, Georgia. * Selected by photographer David Guttenfelder @dguttenfelder: This photograph wasn’t made in the wild, yet the picture, in one moment, tells the seemingly bittersweet story of the young lambs.