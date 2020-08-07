Wie nennt man einen Vogel mit Sonnenbrille? Eine Coolmeise. Der Instagram-Account Tragische Cartoons spielt mit Worten und deren Doppeldeutigkeit.
Lass dich von diesen süffisanten Wortspielen zum Lachen bringen
Ich probiere gerade ein bisschen mit Colorierung rum. Wie findet ihr das? Weitermachen oder weiter schwarz-weiß? #farn #pflanze #schnecke #zeichnung #zeichnen #zeichnung #aquarelle #aquarellcolours #comic #cartoon #instacomic #cartoonoffheday #witz
Tragische Objekte Nr. 132 #läuft #läuftbeimir #läuftbeibdir #wasserhahn #waschbecken #wasser #zeichnen #zeichnung #gekritzel #krikelkrakel #tusche #tuschezeichnungen #brushpen #comic #instacomic #cartoon #cartonoftheday #cartoonz #webcomic #tragisch
Tragische Situationen Nr. 3 #espresso #kaffee #coffee #morning #shot #tired #zeichnung #zeichnen #comic #cartoon #cartonoftheday #webcomic #instacomic #tuschezeichnungen #tusche #gekritzel #krikelkrakel #tasse #coffeelover #coffeeaddict
Dabei versuchte er alles so Hut wie möglich zu machen... #hut #mode #kopfbedeckung #nichtgenug #selbstwert #selbstbewusstsein #selbstliebe #selbsthass #cartoon #comic #instacomic #zeichnung #zeichnen #aquarellefarben #tusche #tuschezeichnung #illustration #depressionbekämpfen #mentalhealthawarenessmonth #seelischegesundheit #minderwertigkeitskomplex #feminismus #tragisch
Tragische Situationen 1 #kurvekriegen #zeichnen #zeichnung #gekritzel #cartoon #cartoonz #comic #webcomic #instacomic #cartonoftheday #tuschezeichnungen #auto #krikelkrakel #klippe #fallen #auto #leitplanke #kurve #9hje #depressionbekämpfen #depression #verrant #witz #witzig #konisch #tragisch #tragischecartoons
Tragic Work No. 2 #pen #write #therightthing #work #writing #creativ #creativwork #webcomic #cartoon #cartonoftheday #cartoonz #stift #zeichnung #zeichnen #gekritzel #krickelkrakel #tragic #tragiccartoons #tragisch #tragischecartoons
Heyhey! Long time no post. Tut mir Leid. Ich hatte eine schwere Zeit. Jetzt geht's aber weiter. Viel "Spaß" dabei! #stillewasser #tief #tiefe #cartoon #cartonoftheday #comic #zeichnung #zeichnen #tuschezeichnungen #krickelkrakel #gekritzel #gedanken #depressionquotes #depressionbekämpfen #mentalhealth #aphorismus
Tragische Objekte Nr. 25 #verliebt #nudeln #spaghetti #pasta #ichliebedich #herzgebrochen #herz #heartbreak #unglücklich #sieb #sieben #cartonoftheday #carto #comic #zeichnung #zeichnen #daneben #kochen #foodporn #foodblog #tusche #tuschezeichnungen #gekritzel #krickelkrakel #skizze #skizzenbuch #tragisch #tragischecartoons
Tragisches Gemüse Nr. 1 #lauch #zwiebel #individuum #vielschichtig #mobbing #cartoon #cartonoftheday #comic #zeichnen #zeichnung #skizze #skizzenbuch #gekritzel #krickelkrakel #tusche #tuschezeichnungen #tragisch #tragischecartoons
Tragische Objekte Nr. 23 Danke an @supersuzukisuper #toast #vermissen #fehlen #biss #toxic #brot #toast #kommzurück #dufehlstmir #cartoon #cartoonoftheday #comic #zeichnen #zeichnung #tusche #tuschezeichnung #gekritzel #krickelkrakel #lecker #tragisch #tragischecartoons
Tragische Objekte Nr. 22 #topf #blumentopf #kübel #pflanzenkübel #aufdemkopf #kopfüber #comic #cartoon #cartoonoftheday #zeichnung #zeichnen #gekritzel #krickelkrakel #tusche #tuschezeichnung #witz #witzig #tragisch #tragischecartoons
"Wir leben in so einer schranken Welt, dass man die, die gegen die Schranke kämpft, für die Schranke hält" Sool Kavas #leavenoonebehind #seebrücke #keinmenschistilleal #glaesernedecke #privileg #exklusion #inklusion #verkehr #stopp #sokannessnichtweitergehen #zeichnung #zeichnen #tusche #tuschezeichnungen #aquarellefarben #schranke #krank #witz #lustig #coronazitate #zitat #tragisch
Getretenes Schweigen machte sich breit #stimmung #schweigen #gewalt #schwarzweiss #depressionbekämpfen #aufdiefresse #tuschezeichnung #tusche #zeichnung #zeichnen #spruch #humor #witz #instacomic #cartoonz #tragisch #
Die Bank an ihrer Seite #bank #keinmenschistillegal #schlaf #parkbank #bank #obdachlos #sozial #urbanität #neueurbanität #privatisierung #wemgehörtdiestadt #gentrifizierung #zeichnung #zeichnen #instacomic #cartoonz #cartoon #Witz #spruch #tragisch
This one goes out to @insa.pi #latteart #sorryforbeeinglate #beiinglate #latte #lattemachiato #morningmood #kaffee #coffeelover #instacomic #cartoon #cartoonz #witz #zeichnen #zeichnung #tuschezeichnung #aquarellcolours #illustration #tragisch
Bin brütend wegen #Kemmerich #wut #wutbürger #afd #fdp #höcke #pegida #verschwörung #ei #frühstück #brut #huhn #cartoon #cartoonz #instacomic #comic #witz #zeichnung #zeichnen #skizze #tuschezeichnung #illustration #tragisch
Ich weiss es fällt schwer, aber wir müssen jetzt alle auf körperliche Nähe verzichten und mindesten 1,5m Abstand halten, sonst bekommen wir alle schmerzhaft die Stacheln zu spüren. I know it's hard, but now we al have to avoid body contact and keep distance of at least 1,5m or we're all painfully gonna fell the quills. #socialdistancing #corona #covid19 #pandemie #coronacomic #coronapanik #instacomic #cartoon #witz #humor #zeichnung #zeichnen #drawing #tusche #tuschezeichnung #skizzenbuch #scetchbook #gekritzel #staythefuckhome #alleinzuhaus #coronaconspiracy #tragisch
Ich bin zurück und habe Emotionales Gepäck dabei. Vielen Dank an @rapurzel! ( wegen der Idee nicht wegen des Gepäcks :)) #emotionalbaggage #mentalhealth #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealthmatters #mentalhealthcomics #bagagge #airport #comic #instacomic #cartoon #drawing #Zeichnung #zeichnen #illustration #tusche #aquarelleart #trauma #tragic #tragisch
Das Ding mit der Abhängigkeit #Abhängigkeit #pflanze #baum #pflanzeliebe #abrechen #liebeskummer #abgrenzung #trennung #zeichnung #zeichnen #selbstliebe #tuschezeichnungen #tusche #skizze #skizzenblog #skizze #lyrik #philosophie #psychologie #tragisch
Diese Zeichnung widme ich @angela.queins. Denn niemand liebt Tiger so wie sie. #tiger #löwe #schwein #tierliebe #katzen #katzenliebe #tierliebe #gewinnen #siegerehrung #schweinefilet #tigerking #selbstwert #selbstliebe #selbsthass #leistungsdruck #zeichnung #zeichnen #tuschezeichnungen #aquarellefarben #illustration #witz #lustig #lustigebilder #wortwitz #tragisch
Dann sind es zumindest schon mal zwei... #glücklichsein #glücklichetiere #austern #meer #meeresfrüchte #tiefsee #froheostern #harmonie #psychologie #motivationsspruch #zeichnung #zeichnen #tusche #tuschezeichnung #aquarellefarben #kunst #lyrik #poesie #lustigetiere #tragisch
Von nichts komm nichts.... #nichts #lyrik #gedicht #philosophie #psychologie #motivationsspruch #motivationsspruch #ziele #sinnspruch #nachdenken #sprüchezumnachdenken #ziele #pläne #lebensziele #zeichnung #tuschezeichnungen #kaligraphie #cartoon #witz #humor #tragisch
Sich ein gutes Wortspiel auszudenken, ist gar nicht so einfach. Es sollte „eine geistreiche, oft witzige Verwendung von gleich oder ähnlich klingenden Wörtern in einem Satz“ sein, so will es das Digitale Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache per Definition. Wortspiele sind gleichermaßen raffiniert wie dümmlich, ausgeklügelt wie banal, eine Mischung aus hohem Anspruch und Kindergartenhumor.
Laurin Thiesmeyer beherrscht diese Kunst der Doppeldeutigkeit. Er bespielt den Instagram-Account Tragische Cartoons mit selbstgezeichneten Cartoons, die Spaß an der deutschen und englischen Sprache bereiten. Da sehen wir zum Beispiel einen zweifelnden Hut, der Angst hat, niemals hut genug sein zu können. Oder einen Stuhl, wie er vor seinen Eltern sein Coming-out als stuhl hat. Oder wir sehen einen depressiven Laib Brot, der sich manchmal wünscht, lieber brot als lebendig zu sein.
Auch Reaktionen auf Wortspiele sind schwierig
Der Charme dieses Humors liegt nicht nur in seiner Mehrdeutigkeit begründet. Auch die emotionale Komponente spielt eine Rolle, denn Wortspiele wie Thiesmeyer sie beherrscht, ziehen an den Wurzeln der angemessenen Reaktionsfähigkeit des Menschen. Ist ein Cartoon erst mal fertig gelesen, kommen zwiespältige Bedürfnisse auf: Man ist genervt und gleichzeitig amüsiert, möchte das Handy oder den Laptop abschalten, aber eben auch den nächsten Cartoon aufrufen. Man ist hin- und hergerissen zwischen der Geistlosigkeit und dem Scharfsinn, die in solchen Wortwitzen verborgen liegen. Wahrscheinlich ist gerade das der Grund, warum derartige Sprachverdrehungen so viel Spaß machen.
Außerdem auf ze.tt: Diese Cartoons helfen dir, über deine üble Laune zu lachen
