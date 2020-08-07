Lass dich von diesen süffisanten Wortspielen zum Lachen bringen

Wie nennt man einen Vogel mit Sonnenbrille? Eine Coolmeise. Der Instagram-Account Tragische Cartoons spielt mit Worten und deren Doppeldeutigkeit.

Tragische Objekte Nr.1

Sich ein gutes Wortspiel auszudenken, ist gar nicht so einfach. Es sollte „eine geistreiche, oft witzige Verwendung von gleich oder ähnlich klingenden Wörtern in einem Satz“ sein, so will es das Digitale Wörterbuch der deutschen Sprache per Definition. Wortspiele sind gleichermaßen raffiniert wie dümmlich, ausgeklügelt wie banal, eine Mischung aus hohem Anspruch und Kindergartenhumor.

Laurin Thiesmeyer beherrscht diese Kunst der Doppeldeutigkeit. Er bespielt den Instagram-Account Tragische Cartoons mit selbstgezeichneten Cartoons, die Spaß an der deutschen und englischen Sprache bereiten. Da sehen wir zum Beispiel einen zweifelnden Hut, der Angst hat, niemals hut genug sein zu können. Oder einen Stuhl, wie er vor seinen Eltern sein Coming-out als stuhl hat. Oder wir sehen einen depressiven Laib Brot, der sich manchmal wünscht, lieber brot als lebendig zu sein.

Auch Reaktionen auf Wortspiele sind schwierig

Der Charme dieses Humors liegt nicht nur in seiner Mehrdeutigkeit begründet. Auch die emotionale Komponente spielt eine Rolle, denn Wortspiele wie Thiesmeyer sie beherrscht, ziehen an den Wurzeln der angemessenen Reaktionsfähigkeit des Menschen. Ist ein Cartoon erst mal fertig gelesen, kommen zwiespältige Bedürfnisse auf: Man ist genervt und gleichzeitig amüsiert, möchte das Handy oder den Laptop abschalten, aber eben auch den nächsten Cartoon aufrufen. Man ist hin- und hergerissen zwischen der Geistlosigkeit und dem Scharfsinn, die in solchen Wortwitzen verborgen liegen. Wahrscheinlich ist gerade das der Grund, warum derartige Sprachverdrehungen so viel Spaß machen.

