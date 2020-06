Leere Plätze bei Trumps Wahlkampfveranstaltung: Sind TikTok-User*innen und K-Pop-Fans verantwortlich?

Actually you just got ROCKED by teens on TikTok who flooded the Trump campaign w/ fake ticket reservations & tricked you into believing a million people wanted your white supremacist open mic enough to pack an arena during COVID

Shout out to Zoomers. Y’all make me so proud. ☺️ https://t.co/jGrp5bSZ9T

— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 21, 2020