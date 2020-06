Queere Community trauert um ägyptische Aktivistin Sarah Hegazi

Her name was #SarahHegazi. She was assaulted & imprisoned in #Egypt for raising the #prideflag at a concert. She recently committed suicide.



We #RaiseTheFlagForSarah 🏳️‍🌈 to send a clear message: Violence against #LGBTQ & women will no longer be worn as a badge of honor in Egypt. pic.twitter.com/hAMA2IzAUp