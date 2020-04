Für mehr Selbstliebe: Lizzo macht während Corona eine Make-up-Pause

View this post on Instagram

It’s been a long ass day 😫 🍑🤎 focus on a body part u don’t like about yourself and show it some love today. This quarantine has a lot of people suffering from mental health issues because we can’t get out and do our normal coping/self care routines…. self hatred was starting to creep up on me but I gotta remember I’m 110% that bitch 💁🏾‍♀️ love you!