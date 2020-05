Mama werden mit Maske: Fotos von Geburten in der Corona-Pandemie

View this post on Instagram

On The New Yorker's web site, a behind the scenes of my motherhood at the time of Covid-19 reportage. Here is the video (by Elettra Fiumi, produced together with Marta Stella and Dominique Hessert): https://www.newyorker.com/video/watch/photojournalists-on-the-front-lines-of-documenting-covid-19 #coronavid19 #coronavairus #elettrafiumi #fiumistudios #thenewyorker #newyorker #covid #covi̇d19 #frontline #photojournalism #photojournalist #parallelozero