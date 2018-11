Mealiepap und Kürbissuppe: Diese Gerichte aus Namibia sind genau das Richtige für den deutschen Winter

View this post on Instagram

Guess what this is? The – amazing tasteful special Kalahari truffles. My mom decided to prepare a special meal on a random Thursday. Man – what a treat! Onions, salt & pepper plus some cream. #kalahari #kalaharitruffles #kalaharitruffle #delicatessen #delicacy #thursdaydinner #specialdinner #homemade #homegrown #proudlynamibian #jum #amazingmeal #highlynutritious #nutrition