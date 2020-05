MetGalaChallenge: So sehen die Looks der Stars aus, wenn man sie zu Hause nachbastelt

View this post on Instagram

Quarantine, but make it FASHION. Trying to keep myself from laughing, couldn’t let everyone else have all the fun. I think my unwashed hair really helped pull the look together. Thanks for helping @mike___alexander and for letting me use our stash 🧻 @lilyjcollins @metmuseum @metcostumeinstitute @voguemagazine @giambattistavalliparis #metgalachallenge #quarantinequeen #costume