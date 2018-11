Nur empowernde Literatur! Wie ein Instagram-Buchclub die Gesellschaft aufrütteln will

View this post on Instagram

Who is your favorite Lord of the Rings/Tolkien character? 📚 One Ring to rule them all, One Ring to find them, One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them. 📚 If you have been here long enough you know about my obsession with everything Tolkien. The LOTR movies are my favorite movies of all time by far and I've watched them so many times I can literally quote them by heart (I did that with my brother when we watched Fellowship of the Ring recently for almost 20 minutes before he asked me to stop LMAO). 📚 I've read almost everything Tolkien wrote. I still have some of the History of Middle Earth series left and Unfinished Tales (which I just started today). My favorite Tolkien book is The Silmarillion (which I would place as my favorite book ever, tied with Harry Potter 6). As for favorite Tolkien character I will go with Feanor when we are talking the whole Tolkienverse and Arwen if we talk LOTR. OMG, I want someone to talk to about this universe nonstop! And can Amazon please hurry up with that series?!! I need something new to obsess over! 📚 Also, hope your weekend was great!