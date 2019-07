onebouqetperday: Diese Frau pflückt jeden Tag einen Blumenstrauß

View this post on Instagram

One bouquet per day: oxeye daisy, lilac, lady's mantle, mint, alumroot, columbine, lupine, picked in our garden and in the meadow behind our barn. I am wearing a summer dress that I was given together with a few other vintage garments by the previous owner of our house. She has worn the dress here in the garden in the 1950ies and I love the beautiful floral print (the vintage belt is a gift from my grandmother) 🌿 Today I picked the first oxeye daisies of the season - and I wish that summer would be less boisterous this year. We had 29°C in the shade today and spent half of the day with our feet in the pond behind our barn because the heat was almost unbearable. If you happen to see some rain clouds, send them our way, please. [Svenska namn: prästkrage, syren, daggkåpa, mynta, alunrot, akleja, lupin | Deutsche Namen: Gewöhnliche Wucherblume, Flieder, Frauenmantel, Minze, Purpurglöckchen, Akelei, Lupine] #onebouquetperday