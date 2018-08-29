Quiz: Wie gut kennst du Michael Jackson?
Am 29. August 2018 wäre Michael Jackson 60 Jahre alt geworden. Zu seinem Geburtstag haben wir ihm ein Quiz gewidmet.
King! © Phil Walter/Getty Images
29. August 2018
Michael Jackson ist nicht umsonst als King of Pop bekannt. Laut dem Guinessbuch der Rekorde gilt er immer noch als erfolgreichster Entertainer aller Zeiten. Bis heute ist eines seiner Alben das weltweit meistverkaufte (welches, erfährt ihr im Quiz).
Und das ist nicht der einzige Rekord, den er bis heute in der Musikindustrie hält: Unter anderem hatte er mit 890 Millionen US-Dollar den höchst dotierten Plattenvertrag aller Zeiten, er ist der männliche Solokünstler mit den meisten (14!) Nummer-1-Singles in den US-amerikanischen Charts, und er ist der erste Künstler, der mehr als 100 Millionen Alben außerhalb der USA verkaufte. Die Liste ließe sich lange weiterführen.
Zu seinem 60. Geburtstag wollen wir von euch wissen, wie gut ihr Michael Jackson wirklich kennt. Macht unser Quiz und findet es heraus:
