Racial Profiling und Rassismus: So sieht der Alltag auf der Leipziger Eisenbahnstraße aus

#Dornbergerstraße in #Leipzig. We documented some places around #eisenbahnstraße with our large format camera. We were interested in spaces where social processes can be seen on the surface. The series is part of our newspaper: 'Dangerous Object: Eisenbahnstraße' We are currently crowdfunding issue 2 We need your support! This image you can order as a reward (fine-art ink- yet print or handmade analogue print on baryt-paper) Please have a look – link in bio! #sachsen #neighborhood #architecture #gentrification #mieterhöhung #luxussanierung #newspaper #photography #largeformat #blackandwhite #arca-swiss #4×5 #analogue #unofficialpictures #crowdfunding #handmade #fine-art #print #ink-yet #baryt #reward #pleasesupportus #now