Wegen des Coronavirus sind Schutzmasken aktuell sehr gefragt – und viele stellen einfallsreiche Exemplare selbst her. Ob sie allerdings wirklich schützen, ist umstritten.
So einfallsreich gestalten Menschen ihre Corona-Schutzmasken
Masks made from Home😷 DM for orders and Prices Direct and Wholesale Info@weissdesigndtudio.co.za #stayhomechallenge #facemasks #coronamask #handmadeinsouthafrica #supportsmallbusiness #madeincapetown #supportlocal #smallbusiness #stayhealthy #makeaplan #masks #toorder
A post shared by WEISS Cape Town (@weiss_capetown) on
Protect your family and friends! Masks made with 2 filter layers for protection. Both removable and replaceable. Head over to my Etsy to check out some more patterns. Link in bio!! #covid_19 #protection #masks #alexanderhenryfabrics #covidsofinstagram #coronamask #quarantinelife
A post shared by Endoras Closet (@endorascloset) on
A post shared by Kim Mable Dolly (@krmable) on
Don't lose your superhero powers. Snug fit for children,woman and men. DM for custom fabric or colors. This is not just a cloth mask. Our materials will block viruses and bacteria from entering. When purchasing a cloth mask. Please make sure it is snug to prevent droplets from entering. If you receive one of ours and it is not snug enough please keep the one that you have and request a new one to be mailed to you. Before putting on a mask inspect it for any tears or holes. Make sure the mask is secure on your nose. Avoid touching the mask while it is on your face. It is imperative that you wash any cloth mask immediately after wearing it. Clean your hands before putting on your mask. Do not touch your face while you are wearing cloth mask ..as it may cause your mask to be compromised. #coronamask #mask #clothmask #corona
A post shared by Fashion Workshops (@prettysafemask) on
To go outside, or not to go outside... that is the question. . #coronavibes . . . #millionmaskchallenge #masklife #mask #masks #facemask #facemaskselfie #sewmasks #coronamask #corona #covid19mask #sewin #sewingproject #sewing #sew #sewcreative #sewistsofinstagram #sewsewsew #fashionstatement #maskmaking #masktime #wearamask #masking #quarantinelife #quarantineartclub #quarantineprojects #sewist
A post shared by Lauren Callahan (@laurmacon) on
pandemic, but make it fashion. 😷⠀ Quarantine project- making masks in only the most extra way possible. ✂️⠀Link in bio. ⠀ #⠀ #⠀ #mask #facemask #covid19 #covidmademedoit #facemaskfashion #kpopmask #corona #coronamask #tokyofashion #airpollutionmask #coronavirus #pandemic #pandemicbutmakeitfashion #quarantine #2020 #gucci #supreme #chanel #wutang
A post shared by Designer Face Masks (@mask_mogul) on
Welp, if I gotta work might as well have a huge smile on my face 😷🚀FLYFIT BRAND is thinking about you all during this global time of uncertainty & chaos. I know my customers come from all over the world and we are all being affected by COVID-19. Please know your FLYFIT family loves you and praying for your health and safety. We will get through this together. #flyfitbrand #flightattendant #staysafe #love #staystrong #coronamask #stpattysday #protecteachother #fakesmile
A post shared by F L Y F I T B R A N D (@flyfitbrand) on
When purchasing a cloth mask. Please make sure it is snug to prevent droplets from entering. If you receive one of ours and it is not snug enough please keep the one that you have and request a new one to be mailed to you. Before putting on a mask inspect it for any tears or holes. Make sure the mask is secure on your nose. Avoid touching the mask while it is on your face. It is imperative that you wash any cloth mask immediately after wearing it. Clean your hands before putting on your mask. Do not touch your face while you are wearing cloth mask ..as it may cause your mask to be compromised. #Superhero #Batman #coronamask #clothmask
A post shared by Fashion Workshops (@prettysafemask) on
This cloth mask is not your average DIY. We have researched and these mask are made with materials that will prevent viruses from passing through. When purchasing a cloth mask. Please make sure it is snug to prevent droplets from entering. If you receive one of ours and it is not snug enough please keep the one that you have and request a new one to be mailed to you. Before putting on a mask inspect it for any tears or holes. Make sure the mask is secure on your nose. Avoid touching the mask while it is on your face. It is imperative that you wash any cloth mask immediately after wearing it. Clean your hands before putting on your mask. Do not touch your face while you are wearing cloth mask ..as it may cause your mask to be compromised.
A post shared by Fashion Workshops (@prettysafemask) on
We did it💪🏿🧵💃🏿🔥. . 👑Thank you all for joining our live class today. If you missed it, no problem, it's now showing in our story ,do check it out !.🧵 . Now you can create your own mask, help teach a friend or family member so that together we can get through this triumphantly! 💪🏿#godiswithus #thistooshallpass . This and other designs are now available and ready to ship in 2 business days. Mask and other accessories can be bought separately or together as a look. FREE SHIPPING 🙌🏾❤ . . #akesestylelines #handmade #africanprintclothing #fashiondesigner #akeseaccesories ##dukuakese #mask #coronamask #Corona #ankaramask #ooakchicago
A post shared by Akese Stylelines (@akesestylelines) on
#coronamask #corona #doityourself #makethebestofit #handcrafted #becreativeeveryday
A post shared by Claudia Susanne (@claudia.susanne) on
#mask #coronamask the new look. Found this pattern online. #bekind #oneworld
A post shared by BISJOUX (@bisjoux) on
Якщо це мода, та я сподіваюсь ще побачити світ без неї🙌🏻
A post shared by Marina Shevchenko (@mammi_maru) on
Поиграем)?! #mortalkombat Мою страницу @maska_corona заблочили, потому буду простить маски прямо сюда😷😁 #маска #респиратор #фешн #карантин #коронамаска #коронавирус #бренд #стиль #лайк #covid_19 #virus_stile #beauty #folowme #coronamask #virus_stile #stile
A post shared by Katerina😷 (@lisichka_lisunya) on
Got my mask with my ‘Graceland’ design on it in the post. It definitely feels more cheerful than my white paper or black fabric ones. Advice I’ve had from our Japanese pharmacist is to wear a tissue mask or square of kitchen paper under the fabric one for extra protection for you and others, disposing of the square of tissue after each use/daily. I’ll try this out today with my new one and if it feels good I’ll put it on my site! Stay safe everyone! #quarantine #lockdown #protectivemask #coronamask #facemaskdesign
A post shared by Freyja Dean (@freyjadean) on
A post shared by Dez Denmon (@dez_denmon) on
😷😼 African print cotton lightweight masks ⚠️ • If you gonna get wear why not make it fashionable. Washable and reusable african print Mask. • • • CAUTION: This mask is NOT rated for disease control. The CDC has provided the following information regarding homemade face masks: The role of face masks is for patient source control, to reduce contamination of the surrounding area when a person coughs or sneezes. When professional face masks are not available, hospital personnel might use homemade masks for care of patients with COVID 19 as a last resort.
A post shared by Zabba Designs African Fashion (@zabbadesigns) on
working on a prototype #coronagohome #coronamask #mask #Maske #melon
A post shared by Katrin Kredel (@katrinkredel) on
Jeff modeling my Yankees mask #coronamask
A post shared by Burke Barr (@burkes_aprons) on
Vis samfundssind og lav din egen maske. Ikke for din egen skyld, gør det for andre. Vi ses derude pas på hinanden. Lets help each other, make your own mask. #diy #diymask #staysafe #staysafeoutthere #respect #respekt #diycoronavirusmask #coronamask #coronamaske #mymask #myownmask #danmarkstårsammen #bysønderriis #homemade #homemadewithlove #hjælphinanden #ståsammen #gørdetselv #lavdinegenmaske #sparpåmaskerne #paspåhinanden #takecareofeachother #ikkefordinegenskyld #takecareoutthere #corona #covid #covıd19 #covid19mask #mycovid19mask
A post shared by Holme (@holmejesper) on
todays styling... join the #historicalmaskchallenge. Corona crisis forces us to wear masks when going out e.g. in shops, also the regularions by our gouvernment from 30 April 2020. why not doing it stylish in Hallstatt design. #historicalmaskchallenge #covid_19 #coronacrisis #stayhealthy #coronakrise #coronavirus #coronacrisis #coronamask #coronamaske #stayathomechallenge #nhmwien #covıd_19
A post shared by karina_grömer (@karina_gromer) on
As a nurse I understand the need for safety so, I created these masks to meet those needs in a fun way ❤️ #essentialworkers #nurse #nurses #frontlineworkers #covid #covıd19 #corona #lockdown #coronamask #pandemic #detroit
A post shared by 𝘊𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘥 𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘍𝘢𝘷𝘰𝘳𝘴 (@artisticcreations2k) on
Ihr Lieben, wir wurden in den letzten Tagen so oft von Euch gefragt, weshalb wir unsere Masken nicht mit unseren tollen Maschinen von Husqvarna® Viking® (@husqvarnavikingde) besticken und somit eine topmodische Linie anbieten? Wir haben nachgedacht, uns überlegt, darüber geschlafen und..... Ta da! Wir möchten Euch heute unsere neue Linie "Fashion Edition" offiziell vorstellen! Auch für diese Masken haben wir alle Stoffe bei 60° vorgewaschen und danach bei Stufe 3 heiß gebügelt. Da wir lediglich mit Qualitätsgarnen von Gütermann creativ (@guetermann_creativ_de) arbeiten, sind auch unsere bestickte Masken bei 60° waschbar. Alle unsere Masken sind durch zwei Lagen atmungsdurchlässig. Nächste Tagen kommen weiteren Designs und Farben dazu, wir sind noch fleißig am Nähen und Sticken! 😉 Also, es bleibt spannend! 😍 Die BMN (Behelfs-Mund-Nasen)- Maske dient dazu, dass man sich nicht direkt am Gesicht anfasst. Außerdem hilft sie bei der Reduzierung der Verbreitung von Tröpfchen, was das Ansteckungsrisiko minimiert, vor allem für Mitmenschen. Das Tragen von Masken im öffentlichen Raum wird jetzt sogar vom Präsident der Bundesärztekammer, Dr. med. (I) Klaus Reinhardt, empfohlen. Bleibt stylisch und gesund! ♥️ Diese Maske ist lediglich ein Hilfsmittel, sie ist kein medizinisches Produkt und stellt keinen Eigenschutz dar. #leonidmatthias #fashionmadewithhusqvarnaviking #madeinfrankfurt #handmade #wirvsvirus #modemacher #fasemask #designer #frankfurt #frankfurterdesigner #facemaskselfie #maskezeigen #coronamask #husqvarnaviking #desingerepic #husqvarnavikingsewing #husqvarnavikingepic #husqvarnavikingde #covid_19 #fightcoronavirustogether #menwhosew #staysafe #coronaprotection #mundschutz #brückenviertel #coronapandemic #madeinfrankfurt #fuckcorona #supportlocal #frankfurtfash
A post shared by leonid matthias (@leonidmatthias) on
이시국에 인싸가 되는 법 #코로나 #코로나마스크 #인싸템 #corona #coronamask #coronaparty #coronaequipment #coronamemes
A post shared by 태훈 (@taehoon_mukbang) on
Hey Everyone! I hope ur all staying safe & sane 😷I know this isn’t my usual Honey Recycled Fashions post but I’m working on a project with @emmatyleratelier to make Washable Fabric Face Masks: We were able to donate 50 masks to Clara Maass Medical Belleville NJ yesterday! We will continue to make & donate a masks (hospitals need supplies) U can protect urself, look cute AND make donations to support hospitals all in one purchase! Here are the details: each mask is $15, FREE SHIPPING, ships within 1-2 business days, 2 layers 100% cotton, 18 colors/designs, adult & kids sizes available, washable & reusable, stylish fabrics, FOR EVERY MASK PURCHASED A MASK WILL BE DONATED TO LOCAL HOSPITALS, Made in USA (Belleville NJ) we are keeping the Emma Tyler seamstresses employed, etc Need I say more? Check out www.etsy.com/shop/emmatyleratelier or order from www.honeyrecycledfashions.com (either way works for us 👍🏼) #facemask #printedfacemask #faceshield #etsy #handmade #handmadefacemask #cottonfacemask #etshop #etsystore #etsysellersofinstagram #etsyfinds #bestofetsy #coronamask #cutemask #hospitalmask #charity #donations #freeshipping #smallbusiness #supportsmallbusiness
A post shared by Honey Recycled fashions (@honeyrecycledfashions) on
🙌🏾Thank you all for joining our live class yesterday. If you missed it, no problem, it's the replap is still showing in our story ,do check it out !.💪🏿🧵 . Now you can create your own mask, help teach a friend or family member so that together we can get through this triumphantly! #godiswithus #thistooshallpass . This and other designs are now available and ready to ship in 2 business days. Mask and other accessories can be bought separately or together as a look. Do take some time to check out our latest work #crownqueencollection . Click on the hashtag. We are accepting orders. Thank you all for your support 🙌🏾 . . #akesestylelines #handmade #akeseaccesories #africanprintclothing #highfashion #chicagodesigner #africanprintclothing #fashiondesigner #akeseaccesories ##dukuakese #mask #coronamask #Corona #ankaramask #ooakchicago #blackgirlmagic
A post shared by Akese Stylelines (@akesestylelines) on
🙌🏾Thank you all for joining our live class yesterday. If you missed it, no problem, it's the replap is still showing in our story ,do check it out !.💪🏿🧵 . Now you can create your own mask, help teach a friend or family member so that together we can get through this triumphantly! #godiswithus #thistooshallpass . This and other designs are now available and ready to ship in 2 business days. Mask and other accessories can be bought separately or together as a look. Do take some time to check out our latest work #crownqueencollection . Click on the hashtag. We are accepting orders. Thank you all for your support 🙌🏾 . . #akesestylelines #handmade #akeseaccesories #africanprintclothing #highfashion #chicagodesigner #africanprintclothing #fashiondesigner #akeseaccesories ##dukuakese #mask #coronamask #Corona #ankaramask #ooakchicago #blackgirlmagic
A post shared by Akese Stylelines (@akesestylelines) on
In the Year of Covid-19 . در سال ویروس کوید-19 . #کوید۱۹ #گالری_قرنطینه #هنردرقرنطینه #عکاسی_کانسپت #عکاسی_پرتره #کرونا #عکاسی_کرونا #طراحی_ماسک #ماسک_صورت #نگین_احتسابیان #ازونکارا #عکاسی_هنری #قرنطینه #covıd19 #artinquarantine #facemaskdesign #coronamask #quarantineartclub #coronaart #coronagallery #quarantineartchallenge #conceptphotography #coronaportrait #coronaphotography #negineteart #neginete #coronavirus #corona #coronainmiddleeast #uaecoronavirus
A post shared by Negin Ehtesabian (@neginete) on
Good luck #coronavirus with our #fluffyfacemask, don’t get tangled🤣 This is us spending some time in #quarantine 😷🧶🧵🐶🎀 Thanks @lana_peloza 📸 P.s. The doggo is fine🐶✌🏼 #coronavirus#quarantine#isolation#art#facemaskdesign#makeup#bored#fashionmakeup#fashionstyle#coronamemes#coronacroatia#karantena#fashiondesignstudent#colourmakeup#pink#bichonhavanese#houseisolated#artofdoingnothing#herojiupodzami#stayhome#staysafe#stayhomeoutfit
A post shared by PELOZA (Paula) (@pelozaze) on
✔️💄 I’ve completed a full week of my #MakeupChallenge. And yes, it has been a challenge! I can’t do it at my studio setup at home, with lighting and all of my makeup supplies. I need to make do with what I’ve got right now and make the most of this #coronacation. So here you’ve got bridal, colored eyebrows, did my makeup in 5 min (I tried..), Smokey eye, Barbie inspired, did a full face of makeup with only 4 products, and sunset inspired eyes. Keep following along on my stories and my Facebook posts. Hope you guys are making the most of your #coronacation too! 💖💖💖
A post shared by 𝒟𝒶𝓃𝒾𝑒𝓁𝓁𝒶 𝑀𝒶𝓇𝒸𝓊𝓈💖BEAUTY ARTIST (@beautymarkbydaniella) on
Max made her mask from a cotton shirt. My mask protects you, your mask protects me. #CayMask . . . . . #caymanislands #grandcayman #COVID19 #staysafe #facemask #mouthmask #mask #coronamask #caymankind #cayman #caymanian #stayhomecayman
A post shared by Caymask (@caymask) on
Yolande is proud to wear her #Caymask. My mask protects you, your mask protects me. #CayMask . . . . . #caymanislands #grandcayman #COVID19 #staysafe #facemask #mouthmask #mask #coronamask #caymankind #cayman #caymanian #stayhomecayman
A post shared by Caymask (@caymask) on
I have to admit that as a small business owner we're a bit worried. We already sent the majority of our team home. A few of them can understand our decision but a big part of them really don’t want to stay home. We are working with a vulnerable group of people who love working at our place to learn and connect with other people. They have a lot of questions and we don't have the answers right now... • Building a business like ours is not easy. The current situation turns it into an even bigger challenge. Like I already mentioned, I feel like a small mama to our Fraenck team. We have to make the right decisions to make sure we survive this. This means we cannot sit back and reflect because there is too much at stake. Because our atelier is right where we are, we can easily adapt to every situation. That's why we will start working on these masks. The knife cuts twice: it helps protecting and might help our business to survive this ordeal! • Let us know what you think, pre-order is possible, on a first come first serve basis. We won't charge too much, in these trying times we think these masks should be as affordable as possible. And yes, you can wash and reuse them! • #mask #corona #coronamask #mondkapje #mondkap #socialdistancing #hanginthere #masker #protection #protectyourself #diy #soonavailable #fraenck #upcycled #socialdesign #dutchdesign
A post shared by Fraenck (@fraenck) on
No matter what, we’ll #beat it 😷 . . . . #corona #coronamask #coronamemes #coronavibes #quarantine #selfquarantine #facemask #facemasks #masks #southkorea #china #wuhan #quarantined #italy #lombardia #milano #coronavirusitalianews #coronavirüsü #coronarender #حجر #coronavirusespaña #coronaviruschina #coronavirusbrazil #coronavirusitaly #coronavirusargentina #pandemic #staysafe #staysafeoutthere #stayhome
A post shared by W. A. K. (@wak_beirut) on
When four years ago Maria called me for this shoot, little we knew masks would become such a necessary accessory in 2020! Maria, actress+dancer @misswhiteblanco, Buenos Aires 2016 . . #lifeinthetimeofcorona #staythefuckathome #iorestoacasa #lockdown #staysane #facemask #winter2020 #quarantine #tanguera #yomequedoencasa #staysafe #socialdistance #coronamask #shibuyagirl #shibuyastyle #ladybaba #harajukugirl #pinkhair #apricotmag #portraitsession #portrait_society #portraitinspiration #creativeportraits #soulphotography #myfeatureshoot #imaginarymagnitude #ifyouleave #ftwotw #nowherediary #MoodyPortraits
A post shared by portraiture | dance | fashion (@kiccatommasi) on
Die Corona-Pandemie beherrscht unseren Alltag und immer noch implementieren immer mehr Länder neue Schutzmaßnahmen zur Einschränkung des Virus: Soziale Distanz, Händewaschen, nicht ins Gesicht fassen. In Deutschland werden freiwillige Isolation oder Quarantäne empfohlen mit, die Bundesregierung nennt es unter bestimmten Bedingungen Kontaktverbot. Andere Länder handeln hingegen weitaus strenger.
In Österreich wird das Einkaufen nur noch mit Mundschutz erlaubt sein. Die Läden sollen am Eingang kostenlose Masken verteilen, ohne ist der Zutritt verboten. Tschechien hat bereits einen Mundschutzzwang in der Öffentlichkeit eingeführt. Wer seine Wohnung verlässt, muss Nase und Mund bedecken, und sei es nur mit einem Schal oder Tuch.
Schutzmasken sind zurzeit auf der ganzen Welt begehrte Ware. Unternehmen kommen mit der Produktion kaum hinterher, millionenfach werden sie von Land zu Land verschickt, um die schlimmsten Engpässe zu vermeiden. Nach eigenen Angaben habe die tschechische Regierung 30 Millionen einfache OP-Masken und mehr als sechs Millionen Atemschutzmasken, die Partikel aus der Luft herausfiltern, in China bestellt.
Vorsicht beim DIY-Mundschutz
Trotzdem sind Atemschutzmasken Mangelware. Darum fertigen viele Menschen eigene Masken an, teils mit kreativer Musterung oder witzigen Drucken, und stellen Fotos davon ins Netz. Unter dem Hashtag #Coronamask haben bereits Tausende ihre Kreationen veröffentlicht. Sie schneidern die Masken farblich passend zu ihrem jeweiligen Outfit, verwenden Stoffe mit Blumen-, Obst oder Tiermustern oder malen sich schlicht und einfach einen roten Mund auf die Vorderseite. Wie einfallsreich Menschen dabei vorgehen, seht ihr in unserer Galerie.
Dabei ist beim Tragen von derartigen Masken Vorsicht geboten. „Wenn jemand beim Tragen eines solchen Mundschutzes ein gutes Gefühl habe, könne er das ruhig machen,“ sagte der Virologe der Berliner Charité, Christian Drosten im im NDR-Podcast Coronavirus-Update. Allerdings würden viele die Wirkungsrichtung verwechseln: Mit einer Maske schütze man sich nicht selbst, sondern andere. Sie dient also nicht als Vorbeugung für Gesunde, sondern ist für bereits erkrankte Menschen gedacht, damit sie den Virus nicht weiter verteilen.
Die Weltgesundheitsorganisation (WHO) hingegen sieht im allgemeinen Tragen der Schutzmasken keine Nutzen im Kampf gegen die Ausbreitung des Virus. Es gebe keinerlei Anzeichen dafür, dass damit etwas gewonnen wäre, sagte der WHO-Nothilfedirektor Michael Ryan in Genf Anfang der Woche. Vielmehr gebe es zusätzliche Risiken, wenn Menschen die Masken falsch abnehmen und sich dabei womöglich infizieren. „Unser Rat: wir raten davon ab, Mundschutz zu tragen, wenn man nicht selbst krank ist.
Wer gesund ist und eine Maske tragen möchte, kann das tun – für die psychische Ruhe und das allgemeine Wohlfühlen. Man sollte sich allerdings von der Überzeugung verabschieden, damit vor einer Infektion geschützt zu sein.
