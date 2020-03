So hätten die Drehs von Disney-Zeichentrickfilmen mit Greenscreens ausgesehen

View this post on Instagram

Aladdin: before and after VFX. Decided to make a new series in 2020, hope you guys like it! . . #disney #fanart . . Images found all over the internet. Combined, edited and illustrated by yours truly ❤ . . . #collageart #collageartwork #collageartworks #collageartist #contemporaryart #disneyig #contemporarycollage #disneyartshare #disneyprincess #aladdin