So protestieren Kreative weltweit gegen das Nippelverbot auf Instagram

(✨)(✨) by @hazel.hurley #STOPnipplecensorship SISTERS, PLS HELP US SHARE (✊)(✊) We are hosting the first INSTAGRAM STORIES EXHIBITION in history to #STOPnipplecensorship. The exhibition will take place at @nipplemagazine stories on June 28th. We'll cry out MY NIPPLES ARE NOT... because our nipples are neither stars nor emoticons. Our nipples are identical to those of men. JOIN US: 1️⃣ UPLOAD a photo/video of your censored nipples in your feed or stories 2️⃣ TAG @nipplemagazine 3️⃣ ADD hashtag #STOPnipplecensorship 4️⃣ SHARE with all the women you know 👀MORE INFO IN HIGHLIGHTS

