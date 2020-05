So unterschiedlich können die Beziehungen zwischen Vätern und Kindern sein

View this post on Instagram

2 of 3: Focussing on Dads and their reaction to becoming a father and what changes for them in that moment seemed like a new approach I hadn’t yet seen discussed so I was happy to apply the On:Off aesthetic to this assignment. You may remember I did a long project with The Fly magazine and then the charity War Child documenting bands the second before performance and the second after to capture the energy exchange that occurred. This had the same aims. Fortune favours the brave and it seemed such a challenge to get access in this most precious of moments I was as up for it as @helloromans were. This is Federico, shot at 1am last Sunday week. So exciting and tearful. A powerful moment, far more intense than the musical version. Andy and Tom are the new Dads behind Federico.