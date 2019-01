Trauer: Es ist ok, nicht ok zu sein

View this post on Instagram

Looking for ways to help a grieving friend? Let them be sad. Sadness is a natural response to loss and to hardship and to death. It just is. And it’s so hard to know what to do when your friends are hurting. The thing is, you can’t cheer someone up by telling them to look on the bright side, or by giving them advice. It just doesn’t work. • • The trick is to lean into your helplessness in the face of your friend’s pain. Your job, honestly, is to feel awkward and stay there anyway. Just hang right out with their pain. • • When things are dark, it's OK to be dark. Not every corner needs the bright light of encouragement. Good things and horrible things occupy the same space; they don't cancel each other out. • • Instead, mirror their reality back to them. When they say, "This sucks," say, "Yes, it does." It's amazing how much that helps. • • Watch this animated video to learn more about how to be the supportive friend you most want to be: https://youtu.be/l2zLCCRT-nE (or follow the link in my profile) • • If you’re carrying grief (no matter how recent or how old), check out our most popular, hugely amazing #WritingYourGrief course. It’s not like most places on the internet. Inside the course, you can tell the whole truth about your grief – and you won’t hear a single platitude. No advice, no cheerleading, just acknowledgment and support. All the information is right here: https://www.refugeingrief.com/30daywriting/ (also linked in my profile) • • This is part of our guide to the "Care & Feeding of Your Grieving Person." Follow the link in my profile or visit this link to see the entire comic: https://www.refugeingrief.com/2018/09/09/help-a-friend-comic/ • • #megandevine #refugeingrief #itsokthatyourenotok #griefrevolution #griefsupport #lifeafterloss #griefsucks #howtohelp #beawkward #grieftips