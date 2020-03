Trauung aus dem 4. Stock: Dieses New Yorker Pärchen heiratet auf der Straße

View this post on Instagram

we were supposed to get married in October. the reality of that happening in our current climate seemed slim. Amanda’s business closed and everything has just blown up. we got our marriage license yesterday and were walking out the door to get hitched at the courthouse when the mayor announced the immediate closure of the marriage bureau. after several hours of crying (& drinking), one of our dear friends @iknowmattwilson sent us a message saying he was ordained and could marry us through the state of NY (nyc has weird laws that you have to be married by someone ordained by this county clerk). we said YES, finished our work meetings, walked down the street to his apartment and got married below his fourth story window as the neighborhood looked on alongside 4 of our best friends @kktapper @harold_gibbons @joselynmujica (& @erikahenningsen through a car because #socialdistancing). what a day. amidst the uncertainty and despair we all feel right now, marrying the love of my life in the most NYC moment was perfect. i’ve waited 4 years to call @wheelsfit my wife and this was all just the cherry on top of the love i feel every day. ❤️