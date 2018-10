Unter #wheniwas berichten Frauen von sexualisierter Belästigung in der Kindheit

#WhenIWas prolly like 9, I remember being catcalled at the artificial beach by a group of men playing football and they yelled a bunch of names at me “fathmath, ainthu, mariyam” & made a guessing game out of it. I remember wearing yellow & wondered if it was too much attention. https://t.co/XoMlE4TQuN

— Zara Fayaz ⬢ (@Zara_Fayaz) October 9, 2018