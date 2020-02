In Kanada soll eine Pipeline entstehen – so wehrt sich die indigene Bevölkerung

View this post on Instagram

SOUTH AFRICA STANDS WITH WET'SUWET'EN NATION. The Canadian police have used brutal force against the Wet'suwet'en people, who are rightfully defending their land and blocking the construction of a new pipeline project. This $6.6-billion, 670-kilometre Coastal GasLink pipeline project in northern British Columbia is a serious violation of indigenous rights. This is not just a fight for the blocking of a pipeline across sacred land, but a fight for indigenous rights. The Wet'suwet'en Nation Chief has been arrested amid the mounting protest action, and violence has continued to escalate with police smashing windows and dragging people out of cars. They have used sniper rifles, drones and dog-teams, and have attempted to prevent journalists documenting police raids. Chief Woos told CBC News: "It’s a whole damn army up there, they’ve got guns on, they’ve got tactical gear on. They look like they’re ready for war.” Check the link in our bio for more information. . . . . . . . . . #climatestrike #climatejustice #climateaction #schoolstrike4climate #youthforclimate #youthdemandclimatejustice #climateemergencyafrica #climatecrisis #climatechange #globalheating #globalstrike #southafrica #environment #extinctionrebellion #fridaysforfuture #fridaysforfutureafrica #savetheplanet #sustainable #ecofriendly #climateactivist #socialjustice #studentstrikes #strikesforclimate #fridays4future #systemchangenotclimatechange #GlobalClimateStrike #saveourhome #stateofemergency #wetsuwetenstrong #wetsuweten