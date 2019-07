Warum indigene Menschen auf Hawaii die Zufahrt zum höchsten Berg der Insel blockieren

View this post on Instagram

‘O N I P A ‘ A Our Kūpuna showed us what it means to stand with aloha, grace, and dignity today. Our Kūpuna showed us what it means to remain steadfast, brave, and strong in our stand for the sacred. Our Kūpuna showed us what it means to speak up for our Kūpuna ‘Āina with the hearts of aloha ‘āina. Each and every one of them bringing the mana of their ancestors into the space reminding us that we come from a long line of resilience and by the grace of our mountain, we are still here. Kū Kia‘I Mauna! #protectmaunakea #wearemaunakea #tmtshutdown