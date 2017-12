Warum viele Frauen nicht schwanger werden können – und nichts davon wissen

Some evenings I spend my time researching PCOS- A condition, I was diagnosed with many years ago, yet, turned a blind eye to it until recent times. My state of health means more to me now than ever before so learning what the facts and myths are is so important. Here's a few to clear up; 🚺 You can get pregnant if you have PCOS 🚺 You are not over weight because you have PCOS 🚺 You don't necessarily need to have cysts on your ovaries to be diagnosed with PCOS If you have PCOS, or any other condition, make sure you learn the facts. Remember, health is wealth! #pcos #pcosfacts #womenshealth #health #polycysticovariansyndrome #female #ovaries #healthiswealth #blogger #nhs #instahealth #instablogger #womensupportwomen #research #facts #pcosweightloss #pcospregnancy #pcosdiet #pcossupportandpositivity #instagram #onlinesupport #mentalhealth #physicalhealth #nutrition #diet #excersise #personaltrainer #lifestyle #insulin #pcosfighter

A post shared by Ems 😜 (@_ems_pt) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:43pm PST