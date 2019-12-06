Dieses Jahr war ein absoluter Albtraum? Die bunten Illustrationen von Mauro Gatti beweisen: Es war nicht alles schlecht.
Was 2019 alles Gutes passiert ist
Wind turbines in Scotland generated 9,831,320 megawatt hours between January and June 2019. The numbers, which were supplied by WeatherEnergy, mean that Scottish wind generated enough electricity to power the equivalent of 4.47 million homes for six months. That is almost double the number of homes in Scotland, according to WWF Scotland. By 2030, the Scottish government says it wants to produce half of the country's energy consumption from renewables. It is also targeting an "almost completely" decarbonized energy system by 2050. Source: CNBC
Chemical pesticides have turned out to be another man-made disaster, as its effect on humans and the environment has been found to be as deadly as on pests. So some farmers in China, Japan, France, and other countries looked back on the traditional way of controlling pests and found using ducks, to be the most effective way. This method of integrated farming, i.e. 'rice-duck farming' has been documented 600 years ago. Apart from eating the pests, the wading or waddling of the ducks through the mud oxygenates water and stirs up layers of soil. Their droppings act as a natural fertilizer. All these benefits make these ducks a viable alternative to pesticides! Source: Eco Friend
Karen Uhlenbeck, a mathematician and professor at the University of Texas, has been awarded this year's Abel Prize, a mathematics prize modeled after the Nobels. It's the first time the prize has gone to a woman. The Abel Prize is awarded by the King of Norway to mathematicians who have greatly influenced their field, and includes a cash award of 6 million Norwegian kroner (about $700,000). The first prize was awarded in 2003. Uhlenbeck, 76, is known for her work with partial differential equations. However, her decades-long career spans multiple disciplines, including physics, geometry and quantum theory. Source: CNN
A person with HIV seems to be free of the virus after receiving a stem-cell transplant that replaced their white blood cells with HIV-resistant versions. The patient is only the second person ever reported to have been cleared of the virus using this method. But researchers warn that it is too early to say that they have been cured. The patient — whose identity hasn't been disclosed — was able to stop taking antiretroviral drugs, with no sign of the virus returning 18 months later. The stem-cell technique was first used a decade ago for Timothy Ray Brown, known as the 'Berlin patient', who is still free of the virus. 16 months after the stem-cell transplant, the patient stopped taking antiretroviral drugs, the standard treatment for HIV. In the latest follow-up, 18 months after stopping medication, there was still no sign of the virus. This breakthrough suggests first case was not a one-off and could pave way for future treatments. Source: Nature
The law, which bans holding the animals in captivity or for breeding, was passed this week by Canada's parliament and has been hailed by animal rights activists. Under the new law, violations will be punishable with fines up to 200,000 Canadian dollars (about $150,000 or £118,000). "We have a moral obligation to phase out the capture and retention of animals for profit and entertainment," senator Wilfred Moore said in a statement. "Canadians are calling upon us to do better – and we have listened." Source: Independent
A team of scientists have discovered an ecosystem filled with rare and endangered species, including species that were thought to be extinct, in a "lost city" deep within a rainforest in Honduras. The conservation team spent three weeks exploring an ancient settlement, known as the "Lost City of the Monkey God" or "White City", in the Mosquitia rainforest and found a diverse hub of wildlife, including hundreds of species of butterflies, bats and reptiles. Scientists also rediscovered three species that were thought to be no longer living in Honduras: the pale-faced bat, the False Tree Coral Snake and a tiger beetle which had only been recorded in Nicaragua and was believed to be extinct. Source: Independent
A daytime disco for over-65s in the Korean capital Seoul is giving seniors a new lease of life. The event is the first of its kind organised by the local government and aims to tackle loneliness and dementia in the rapidly ageing country. Some seniors call it a playground, others say it is their medicine – or even better than medicine. Art by the talented @erinkimart. Source: BBC
Bhutan is a small country situated between India and China, which are major producers of carbon dioxide and yet, it has managed to achieve complete carbon neutrality in the past years. In Bhutan the citizens and the government have made environment conservation their priority, rather than economical growth. The country's new policy consist of minimum 60 per cent forest coverage. With 72 per cent forest coverage in his nation, the overall carbon production has been nullified. Bhutan produces around 1.5 million tonnes of carbon every year but because of the immense greenery, more than 6 million tonnes of carbon is absorbed. Source: India Today
From next year, Italian school students in every grade will be required to study climate change and sustainability, in an attempt to position the country as a world leader in environmental education. All public schools will include about 33 hours a year in their curricula to study issues linked to climate change. Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said "I want to make the Italian education system the first education system that puts the environment and society at the core of everything we learn in school". Source: CNN
More than 40 years after the authorities in the Netherlands, a country that takes pride in its innovative methods of water management, caused an environmental calamity on what is now a lake known as the Markermeer, an ambitious solution is bringing it back to life. Nine kilometres into the vast expanse of the Markermeer, the 700 sq km lake on Amsterdam's easterly flank, lies a new Dutch archipelago. Five sprawling artificial islands, constructed from sucked-up and refashioned fine silt, clay and shells, offer a haven for plants, birds and other wildlife. "We have already seen dramatic, spectacular changes: thousands of new birds, clearer water, massive amounts of insects," said Roel Posthoorn, an initiator of the project for the Dutch Society for Nature Conservation, during a recent tour of the archipelago. Source: The New York Times
England's largest retailers are now selling 90% fewer plastic bags than they did before a 5-pence plastic bag fee began in late 2015, the U.K. government says. In the past year alone, the retailers' sales fell by nearly half, from more than 1 billion bags to fewer than 550 million. The statistics come from reports by the seven biggest retailers in England: Asda, Marks & Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, The Co-operative Group, Tesco and Waitrose. Whether it's grocery bags or drinking straws, single-use plastics have become a frequent target for governments that want to reduce ocean waste and cut down plastic's presence in our food supply and drinking water. Art by our friend @john.larigakis. Source: NPR
Theresa Kachindamoto (so formidable, she has been nicknamed "The Terminator"!) was determined to take a stand against the tradition which took teenage girls and made them wives and mothers long before the age of 18. Kachindamoto used her chief role to nullify more than 1500 child marriages since 2017, sending the girls who were married off before being able to complete their education back to school. She took a bold step towards ending poverty in Malawi, where a 2017 UN statistic suggested that about 45% of young girls are unable to remain in school past eighth grade. Because of bold and brave leadership like this things may start to change. Art by the talented @samanthacurcio. Source: UN Women
Depression affects 300 million people across the globe and is the leading cause of disability worldwide according to the World Health Organization (WHO). It costs the global economy $1 trillion every year but fewer than half of those affected receive any treatment. So Denmark is trying a different approach: People suffering from depression are encouraged to take part in cultural activities. They call it Kulturvitaminer – "culture vitamins". It involves getting people together in small groups to experience everything from concerts to communal singing. Participants also visit art galleries and museums and take part in creative activities which are proven to develop resilience. The program also includes story reading sessions and walks by the sea. Art by our friend Vica @yayitsvica. Source: World Economic Forum
The Government of Costa Rica expects the country will generate more than 99% of its energy from renewable resources in 2019. That means Costa Rica will have run on more than 98% clean energy over five consecutive years, according to data from the National Center for Energy Control (CENCE). In 2019, Costa Rica has generated 67.5% of its energy from hydropower, 17% from wind, 13.5% from geothermal sources and 0.84% from biomass and solar panels. The Costa Rican government says its clean energy generation — which powers more than 1.5 million homes and 225,000 businesses — has saved the country nearly $500 million over the past 20 years over relying on fossil fuels. Source: The Tico Times
Numerous bushfires have been wreaking havoc in Australia, affecting both residents and wildlife. As a result of the fires, wildlife hospitals have seen a huge influx of animals, and they are struggling to keep up with the demand for supplies. Many of these rescued koalas are now being treated for burns on their paws. As a means of protecting the critters' paws from sustaining further injury, Australians have been encouraging crafty activists to send handmade mittens to their animal hospitals. For instance, a group of Dutch knitting enthusiasts from the Quilt Shop 100 in the Netherlands has already crafted more than 400 pairs of mittens for an Australian koala hospital. The Port Macquarie Koala Hospital has also been raising money for their koala treatments, as well as other Australian wildlife organizations. Since launching a GoFundMe campaign last month, they have surged past their original goal and raised almost $2 million for their rescue efforts. Source: GNN
The National Wildlife Federation and its local partner have worked with Peruvian palm oil Producers' Association and the country's government to commit to ending palm oil-driven deforestation by 2021. The newly announced commitment would set Peru on a course to end deforestation driven by palm oil production by 2021, a momentous development for the people of Peru and the global effort to confront climate change, preserve biodiversity and tropical forests. Peru will be the second South American country after Colombia to pledge to produce palm oil without deforestation. Source: NWF.org
Wer 2019 die Nachrichten verfolgte, musste häufig schlucken. Der Regenwald stand wochenlang in Flammen, die türkische Truppen marschierten in Nordsyrien ein und trotz der weltweiten Proteste von Fridays for Future verändert sich klimapolitisch noch viel zu wenig.
Der Illustrator Mauro Gatti kennt das Gefühl, dass die Welt auseinander zu fallen scheint. Der Künstler aus Italien sagt jedoch im Gespräch mit boredpanda: „Während ich glaube, dass es wichtig ist, über Probleme zu berichten, glaube ich auch, dass es sehr viel Gutes in der Welt gibt, über das genauso gesprochen werden muss.“
Darum begann er 2018, gute Nachrichten zu illustrieren und auf seinem Instagram-Account zu teilen. In bunten Farben und mit niedlichen Zeichnungen berichtet Mauro Gatti von HIV-Geheilten, Handschuhen für Koalas mit verbrannten Pfoten und Nachhaltigkeitsunterricht. Auf Instagram lassen sich inzwischen über 100.000 Menschen von dem Künstler davon überzeugen, dass auf der Welt nicht nur Schlechtes passiert.
Außerdem auf ze.tt: Diese Illustrationen zeigen Fakten, aber witzig
