Das Projekt Honest Logos soll die Vergehen von Unternehmen enthüllen.
Ein Designer kritisiert Nestlé, Instagram, Ryanair und Co. mit Fake-Logos
Have a fun weekend everyone, but take it easy and be nice to your drivers and/or friends.
Before the Internet, you could go into the woods and search for plastic bags filled with porn magazines, desperately hidden under leaves and branches. On a good day, you could find a stash of good quality paper view porn, in semi-mint condition. Or, so I've been told in retrospective at least. I wouldn't know, I was reading Donald Duck at the time.
1, 2, 3 or 4? Also, what are your thoughts on integrity vs. usability?
Any companies out there you want to see in my Honest Logos project? Working on a bunch of new ones, and updating some of my previous logos. The one in this post is the same as before, though, because.. Well, I guess it's self explanatory. Might do it sometime, I don't know. Maybe tomorrow. Or next week. We'll see.
1, 2, 3, 4, 5 or 6? Sorry, I just couldn't help myself, so many options for this one.. ✈️🙏😱
1, 2 or 3? I started a project in 2011 called 'Honest Logos', and I'm currently updating some of them and working on new ones. Any companies you'd like to see getting an honest makeover? Hit me in the comments, and I'll see what I can do. I've got Nothingtodo, so..
1 or 2? I made this one years ago, but thought I'd make the camel thinner. Poor thing. Probably gonna die a slow death from passive smoking from overweight tourists riding on his fragile back while snapping selfies. Now, who wants this on a tshirt??
1 or 2? Shamify® on me for not considering the fact that Spotify pays their artist in a shitty way- for example, one of my favorite electronic musicians @mrjonhopkins tweeted back in 2011: "Got paid £8 for 90,000 plays. Fuck Spotify."
1 or 2? How is this play-on-words logo working- how do you read it? (from Wikipedia): "A September 11, 2018 article exposed poor working conditions for Amazon's delivery drivers, describing a variety of alleged abuses, including missing wages, lack of overtime pay, favoritism, intimidation, and time constraints that forced them to drive at dangerous speeds and skip meals and bathroom breaks. In 2014, a former Amazon employee Kivin Varghese committed hunger strike to change Amazon unfair policies. In November 2016, Amazon employee jumped from the roof of headquarters office as a result of unfair treatment at work. In March 2019, Daily Beast reported abnormal level of suicides at Amazon warehouses. In February 2019, Amazon software engineer Oleg Churyumov performed hunger strike without water against "inhuman" policies of Amazon." There are lots of other things they are responsible for, just google it if you want to know more.
1, 2, 3 or 4? Victoria's Secret is known for only hiring super-skinny models, pushing their so called "angels" to reach unrealistic body ideals by strict diets and intense exercising (twice a day seems to be common). Model @bridgetmalcolm revealed that she was told to "show more ribs" at a photo shoot- probably just one out of many similar examples. This is their "secret", I guess..
Nestlé has a history of child labor, unethical promotion, pollution, price fixing, palm oil use, mislabeling, manipulating uneducated mothers- just to mention a few. In 2008, six infants died from kidney damage from a Chinese-made milk product of theirs, and a further 860 babies were hospitalized. They are the world's largest foodstuff company and some of their products include Cookie Crisp, KitKat, Milkybar, Herta, Nestea, Nescafé, Nespresso, Häagen-Dazs, Mövenpick, Friskies, Purina. They have over 2000 brands, so these are just a drop in the ocean. A boycott was initiated in USA on July 4th 1977, and has been canceled and renewed since then, because of their business practices.
This was probably the one that made me laugh most, and I guess more a personal statement rather than an honest logo - thanks again @sedkialimamstudio for brainstorming with me and giving me the idea to just add a poop symbol to my original "Stopthat" concept, I love you man 💛 . #snapchat #poopsymbol #honestlogos #logodesign #graphicdesign #adbusting
R.I.P. Myspace. 1 or 2? @myspacetom
Honest Logos, pt. III. #2/12. #adbusting #parody #logo #logodesigns #graphicdesign #satire #viktorhertz
Mit Wortspielen, Synonymen, Anagrammen oder Reimen nimmt Viktor Hertz mit seinen Bildern bekannte Marken und Firmen aufs Korn. Honest Logo nennt der 36 Jahre alte Grafikdesigner aus Schweden seine Reihe. Bereits 2011 hat er sie gestartet, wie er Boredpanda berichtete.
„Ich hatte die Idee für eine Serie mit ehrlichen Logos, die den tatsächlichen Inhalt des Unternehmens enthüllt oder wie sie eigentlich heißen sollten“, sagte er dem Onlinemagazin. „Manche sind billig, manche mögen ein bisschen lustig sein, manche werden vielleicht brillant sein. Ich weiß es nicht.“
Manche sind billig, manche mögen ein bisschen lustig sein, manche werden vielleicht brillant sein.Viktor Hertz
Wird der Designer dafür in Grund und Boden geklagt?
Seine Logo-Interpretationen reichen von humorvollen Anspielungen mit Augenzwinkern bis hin zu harter Kritik. Wie reagieren die Marken darauf? Bisher habe es keinerlei Interaktion zwischen Hertz und den Marken gegeben, sagte er.
Nur die Marke Absolut Vodka forderte ihn zur Unterlassung auf. Der Designer nimmt es mit Humor und erklärt in einer Story auf Instagram, dass sein ehrliches Logo nun eben nicht mehr Absolute Vomit, sondern Accident Vomit heiße.