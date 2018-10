Wenn Tiere sich lieben: Diese Fotos lassen dein Herz aufgehen

View this post on Instagram

Photo by @bertiegregory // A macaroni penguin stands up to an Antarctic fur seal on the Island of South Georgia in the South Atlantic Ocean. This incredibly rare predatory event was an emotional rollercoaster. This fur seal came flying out the water and began charging around a macaroni penguin colony. Whilst most desperately ran away, this bold macaroni stood up to the predator. To find out what happened watch this week’s episode of Wild Life: Resurrection Island.