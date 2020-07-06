Instagrammerin Danae Mercer deckt auf ihrem Account die Tricks hinter vermeintlich perfekten Fotos auf – und zeigt, wie schön die Realität ist.
Wie Instagrammer*innen ihre Körper dünner und sportlicher tricksen
Auf dem linken Foto wirkt ihr Körper straff und sportlich, eine Szene wie aus einer Bikiniwerbung. Auf dem rechten Bild sitzt sie entspannt, die Haut wölbt sich an manchen Stellen. „Sitzt du anders in der Öffentlichkeit als privat? Ich schon“, heißt es in der Bildunterschrift. Solche und ähnliche Aufnahmen füllen den Account der Journalistin Danae Mercer – und zeigen, wie viel unsere Selbstdarstellung an der Wahrnehmung der anderen ändert.
Do you SIT differently in PUBLIC than you do in PRIVATE? I did. For YEARS I did. In public, I would pose. Squeeze. Arch. Tighten. In private, I’d sit comfortably: shoulders relaxed, body loose, just being human. And I imagine that maybe, just maybe, I’m not alone. I read an article once talking about the BEST WAY to POSITION your body on the beach. It was all ‘knees up, core tight, never lay flat’. And if you had extra wiggles and jiggles around the hips and thighs? The article recommended DIGGING A HOLE in the SAND. To put that bum into. So it would, you know, look LESS. As a teen, I did these things. And then, as an adult, I still held myself sucked in or avoided crossing my legs because heaven forbid anyone should see my CELLULITE. Things have CHANGED in this last year. I wish they would have changed so much sooner. So today, I just want to remind you: It is OK to sit comfortably. To RELAX while you’re RELAXING. Perfection isn’t the price you pay to exist in a human body. And comfort is pretty darn incredible. Posing is great fun, but NOT POSING doesn’t make you worth ANY LESS. Even if it means your wobbly bits come out on show. Or your skin folds. Or you’re just, well, YOU. Because being YOU is incredible. And worthy. And powerful. In whatever way, shape, or form. You got this girl. Go sit comfortably. x Photos @chiclebelle who is just the best #selflove #selfacceptance #bodyacceptance #iweigh #feminist
BEFORE and AFTER transformations are so gosh darn easy to FAKE. And dodgy brands, like those selling DIET TEAS or DIET JABS (the newest horrible thing to hit the market) often do exactly that. So before I get into the ANGLES and the technique and all that razzle dazzle, I just want to say this: Be careful. Especially to the teens on here, or those of us who have struggled with disordered body image. Be careful. Dodgy companies will use dodgy methods to try to sell you things you don’t need. Things like teas that make you poo or SHOTS that mess up your body or pills that make your heart race. HEALTH goals are incredible. There are LOADS of GENUINE FITNESS transformations on here too. Plenty of REAL ‘before and afters’, which are shared by folks who are proud at all they’ve achieved. Those are incredible. I always have and I always will APPLAUD HEALTH as an act of self love. This post isn’t about that. It’s about the BEFORE AND AFTERS with DIET ADS. Or with DETOX TEAS. Or with the most recent onslaught of SKINNY SHOTS. And all the awful, awful fakery that wraps themselves around products more concerned with MONEY than with WELLNESS. It’s about learning to be careful. And to view the internet with a critical eye — especially where money is involved. Now if you’re curious about HOW I took these PHOTOS, here’s what I did: Pulled my bottoms up higher (longer leg line). Arched my back (waist looks smaller, bum bigger). Popped into my hips. Squeezed my core. Played with light and shadows to hide my cellulite. Swapped into more flattering clothes. And BAM. Before to After in 10 seconds flat. Try it if you fancy. It’s pretty much a back workout. So there you go. Glad you’re here. I hope this helped. Please don’t ever buy a skinny jab. We’re in this together. x #angles #posingtips #selfconfidence #beforeandafter #instagramvsreality #instavsreality
BUMS often have CELLULITE. Thin bums do. Juicy bums do. Fitness bums do. And NONE of this is a PROBLEM. I get DMs daily from gals saying they feel like they need to FIX their cellulite. They see the dimples as something to be sweat and trained and dieted away. That maybe if they rub enough avocado-oil-coffee on their skin and do 20,000 squats then their tushies will become badonkadonks of steel. And while exercise can sometimes reduce the appearance of cellulite, sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes those lil jiggles and wiggles are just part of what make us US. We rarely see it in FITSPO PHOTOS because it’s pretty easy to hide: throw on leggings, take photographs in shadows, stand in certain poses, and bam. Perfect peach without one fold in site. So today I just want to remind you: Your bum is great. Your body is great. And your motivation for exercise, for movement, should never stem from a place of punishment. Now get out there and rock all that your mama gave you. Cellulite, stretchmarks, dips and bits and all. x Kit @womensbest.me @womensbestwear . . #bodyconfident #selflove #bodyacceptance #cellulite #stretchmarks #normalizenormalbodies
Fix SADDLEBAGS instantly with this SIMPLE TRICK! Or not. Or don’t. The trick is easy (it’s posing - hips back, knees rotating in, core tight, shoulders up). But let’s forget that for just a moment. I want to TALK about SADDLEBAGS. I learned I had saddlebags when I was 13. Even at my thinnest, this fleshy part of my thighs has never gone away. I can pose it out, but those saddlebags are still there. For many years, I knew my saddlebags were a BAD THING. I didn’t question why. I just KNEW IT. Only that was DIET CULTURE talking. It wasn’t me. And babygirl, IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE YOU. Because SADDLEBAGS sits right alongside thunder thighs or turkey legs or bat wings in the list of awful words meant to demean a woman’s body. Just because these words EXIST doesn’t mean we have to GIVE POWER TO THEM. Not when we LOOK IN THE MIRROR. Not when we’re caught, relaxed, laughing and unposed, in a photo. Not when we try on clothes that don’t fit. Not when our bodies change and fluctuate with the soft shifts of weight. Not any of these times. Our bodies are GLORIOUS. They are the homes we have built. We do not EVER have to try to burn them down. Instead, let’s treat ourselves with kindness. Let’s remember that SO MUCH of the SHAME we feel around our SKIN has been forced upon us by a $72 billion diet industry. And that we are POWERFUL. Strong. Capable. Smart and intelligent and silly and soft, and SO much more than some stupid sticky word would try to suggest. So here’s to saddlebags. But more than that, here’s to shrugging off the baggage diet culture tries to drown us with. You got this girl. . . #iweigh #selflove #womenirl #popsugarfitness #whstrong #saddlebags
We know social media is a highlight reel. That it's glamour. That it's perfection. We know it's people showing their best sides, their happy moments, their proud bits. But that's not human. Humans have vulnerabilities and softness and fears and hopes and fragility and CELLULITE and minds that have good days and bad days and ALL OF IT, humans have ALL OF IT. That's human. So let's change the conversation. Especially RIGHT NOW when everything is so unpredictable and scary. Let's dare to make this wild, turbulent world something more positive. Whether it's one post, one comment, one bit of great and powerful and real rawness at a time. You got this. . . . . #bopo #normalizenormalbodies #selfloveclub #iweigh #whstrong #cellulite #strengthmarks
On social media, we tend to only see ‘GOOD’ angles. And, hey, only really show them too. It’s human, because we want to look FIERCE and feel FIREY and have all those great HAPPY FEELINGS. All that’s ok. That’s perfectly ok. But today I just wanted to remind you: What you see posted on here? What you see filling your feed right now? All those workouts and those incredible recipes and those people doing amazing things with their amazing partners in their amazing quarantined homes? It’s filtered. It’s a whole lot of ‘good angles’ and curated pinpoints of perfection. So remember that as you scroll — especially if you start to slide into that dangerous game of comparison. Tell yourself as you go along: Social media is a HIGHLIGHT REEL more than it is REAL. And you’re doing just fine. Really. Really. x #instagramvsreality #socialmediavsreality #womenirl #meufparis #iweigh #whstrong #normalizenormalbodies #talkingoutloud #bossbabes #selflovesquad #bopo #feminist
Hands up if you can relate! 😂🙈🙋♀️ For real though, my bloating has been all OVER the place lately. Part of it is my lovely lady time has come (oh hello period bloat! And allll the water retention!). Part of it is because I’m doing a plant-based challenge for the month (aaaand so many veggies in my belly!). And part of it is just, well, me. My gut. My tummy. Parts of me I’m still trying to understand and heal but even as I do, I treat with LOVE and KINDNESS and FORGIVENESS. Because our bodies are wonderful. Our bellies are strong. Our minds are galaxies. And all of that, all of that is enough to make me feel, oh yes, #blessed. ❤️ #selflove #bodypositive #womenirl #normalizenormalbodies #strongertogether #bloating #instagramvsreality #bloatingisnormal #whstrong
Insta vs reality — or LETS talk LIGHTING. Because that’s the main difference in these photos. In one, my bum is deliberately angled into the shadows. The softer light hides my cellulite and smooths most of my stretchmarks. It’s flattering. In the other, I’m just casually squatting (lol) beside the mirror. My hips and thighs are in the sunlight. Lumps and bumps are on show. There are a few posing differences (core tight, hips popped back, squeeeezzzinnnggg), but mostly this pic is about LIGHT working its magic. When I worked in magazines, we shot at sunrise or sunset. On most sets, there were people holding SUN DIFFUSERS and REFLECTORS to help create the perfect FLATTERING balance of shadow and light. The same thing happens on SOCIAL MEDIA, just in a different form. Most insta-models know EXACTLY how to POSE and work their angles. And they know LIGHTING too. Like how SIDE LIGHT, diffused from a window, is the most flattering for abs but usually pretty harsh on the face. It’s why you’ll often see a phone covering the face. Or how SHADOWS can gently eliminate certain LUMPS and BUMPS. All that is fine with me, honestly. It’s art and photography, and there is no shame in wanting to look FIERCE. But I also want to remind you about how SO MUCH on here is FILTERED. POSED. PERFECTED. And how you shouldn’t EVER COMPARE YOURSELF to a STRANGER on the internet. Because cowgirl, you’re just seeing their snapshots taken in PERFECT LIGHT. Your reality is a whole lot more varied, diverse, and human than that. It’s more perfectly imperfect. Real. Raw. And that’s a wonderful thing indeed. You got this. x #instavsreality #womenirl #womenshealth #popsugarfitness #instagramvsreality #posingtips #cellulite #strengthmarks
Mit ihren Posts versucht Mercer, die einst selbst mit einer Essstörung zu kämpfen hatte, nach und nach die Tricks hinter vermeintlich perfekten Instagram-Fotos aufzudecken. Durchgestreckte Rücken, rausgedrückte Pos, das richtige Licht: In kurzen Videos erklärt sie, welche Posen Körper besonders schlank und rank erscheinen lassen und wie Influencer*innen eine Realität verkaufen, die es nicht gibt. Dafür präsentiert sie ihren eigenen Körper mal in vorteilhafteren, mal in unvorteilhafteren Momenten und stellt diese Aufnahmen direkt gegenüber.
In ihren Bildunterschriften wiederholt sie immer wieder, dass man sich nicht mit Fremden auf Social Media vergleichen solle. Die sozialen Medien würden die Geschichte erzählen, dass jedes Mädchen das Mädchen von nebenan sei und dadurch jedes Ziel erreichbar: „Und plötzlich wird jedes Supermodel auf einer Superjacht die Norm.“ Obwohl wir wüssten, dass das nicht der Realität entspräche, vergäßen wir das oft: „Was wir hier sehen ist ein Echo von perfekten Winkeln und händisch ausgewählten Wahrheiten.“
