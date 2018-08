Wiedersehen nach 65 Jahren: Südkoreaner*innen treffen auf ihre nordkoreanischen Verwandten

My grandfather, who passed away 3 years ago, participated in this & met his brothers for the first time since the war. They were thin, weak, & wrinkled, and used every other breath to blankly praise Kim Jong Un. Grandpa returned sadder than before. Even the reunions are bleak. https://t.co/zFXhgqYmKi

— Karen Chee (@karencheee) August 20, 2018