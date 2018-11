Diese Illustrationen zeigen, dass wir besser auf unseren Planeten aufpassen sollten

View this post on Instagram

As a nature and animals lover, I thought i couldn’t go through #DrawForEarth challenge. These two last years, I traveled wide and far and what I learned is that nature is powerful, incredibly beautiful and diverse. I felt like dreaming while sunbathing on heavenly Cambodian beaches, hiking in gorgeous french blue creeks, roadtriping in impressive American national parks or listening to birds chirping in Canadian forests. All that taught me how much nature could be strong but also how much humans can be stupid when being careless about their impact on earth. I wouldn’t dare saying I’m perfect, as a 21th century consumer I obviously have my flaws. But, I hope drawing this comic can bring a teeny-tiny push to help saving Mother Earth who offers us so much. To my dear traveling followers : don’t forget to pack your trash while visiting national parks. That’s the minimum we can do to preserve all these awesome places we’re lucky to have access to.